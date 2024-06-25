North America The Largest Region In The Firefighting Drones Market in 2023

Firefighting Drones Global Market Report 2024: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Firefighting Drones Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global firefighting drones market is projected to grow from $1.20 billion in 2023 to $1.33 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 10.8%. Despite challenges, the market is anticipated to reach $1.89 billion by 2028, driven by the increasing frequency and intensity of wildfires, and the enhanced situational awareness provided by these drones.

Growing Number of Fire-Born Incidents Drives Market Growth

The growing number of fire-born incidents is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the firefighting drones market. Fire-born incidents are influenced by climate change, poor forest management, and other factors. Firefighting drones aid in managing these incidents by providing real-time aerial surveillance and deploying fire retardants, enhancing firefighting efficiency and safety. For instance, in February 2023, the UK National Statistics reported a 16% increase in fire-related incidents from the previous year, highlighting the growing need for efficient firefighting solutions.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global firefighting drones market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=14376&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the firefighting drones market include Lockheed Martin Corporation, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, and AeroVironment Inc. These companies are focusing on developing innovative solutions, such as high-payload firefighting models, to enhance firefighting capabilities. For instance, in November 2023, eVTOL launched a high-payload firefighting drone capable of lifting a 400-kilogram payload over 200 kilometers and extinguishing fires spanning up to 800 square meters with its advanced fire-extinguishing canisters.

Segments:

• By Type: Fixed-Wing Drones, Multi-Rotor Drones, Single Rotor Helicopter Drones

• By Size: Micro Drones, Macro Drones

• By Propulsion: Electric Motor, Piston Engine, Solar Powered, Other Propulsions

• By Application: Scene Monitoring, Search And Rescue, Post Fire Or Disaster Assessment, Firefighting

• By Industry: Corporates, Hospitality, Education, Military And Defense, Government, Energy And Utilities

Geographical Insights: North America Leading, Asia-Pacific Growing Fast

North America was the largest region in the firefighting drones market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by increasing investments in drone technology and rising incidents of wildfires in the region.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global firefighting drones market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/firefighting-drones-global-market-report

Firefighting Drones Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Firefighting Drones Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on firefighting drones market size, firefighting drones market drivers and trends, firefighting drones market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The firefighting drones market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

