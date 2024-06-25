Alternative Tobacco and Smoking Cessation Market Size Worth USD 64.29 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Alternative Tobacco and Smoking Cessation Market

Increasing prevalence of respiratory lung diseases is one of the major factors driving market revenue growth

Alternative Tobacco and Smoking Cessation Size – USD 26.30 Billion in 2022, Growth – at a CAGR of 9.4%, Trends – Recent advancements in design and development of novel alternative nicotine products” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global alternative tobacco and smoking cessation market size was USD 26.30 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of respiratory lung diseases, such as chronic bronchitis and rising investments and funding towards production of such devices are key factors driving market revenue growth.

Alternative nicotine and tobacco products, such as Electronic Cigarettes (EC), smokeless tobacco, and Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT), are now being evaluated as tobacco harm reduction options due to their potential role in smoking reduction and smoking cessation. The development and innovation of alternative nicotine consumption products represent an important shift from a market formerly influenced by cigarettes. In addition, increasing use of vaping devices, oral nicotine delivery, and Heat-Not-Burn (HNB) or Heated Tobacco Products (HTPs) is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market.

The report on the global Alternative Tobacco and Smoking Cessation market discusses in depth the current and emerging trends of the industry and discusses in detail the advancements in the technological and product sector. The report talks about the current and emerging and disruptive technologies in the healthcare sector that is impacting the market growth. Improvements in service quality, automation, increasing focus on patient-centric approaches, and rapid adoption of telehealth, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic, have accelerated the market growth.

The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. Additionally, the report also covers details of the company, such as sales and distribution area, product portfolios, specifications, and others.

The report also discusses key players involved in the market, such as

Pfizer Inc., GSK plc., NJOY, VMR Products, LLC, McNeil AB, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., NOVARTIS AG, JOHNSON & JOHNSON, Imperial Brands PLC., and Perrigo Company plc.

as well as new entrants in the market. The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Emergen Research has segmented the global alternative tobacco and smoking cessation market on the basis product type, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT)

NRT Gums

NRT Lozenges

NRT Inhalers

NRT Patches

NRT Nasal Spray

Smokeless Tobacco

Electronic Cigarettes (e-cigarettes)

Heated Tobacco products (HTPs)

Prescription Medications

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

The report demonstrates the progress and advancement achieved by the global Alternative Tobacco and Smoking Cessation market, including the historical analysis and progress through forecast years. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals. The report provides an accurate estimation by applying SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market.

