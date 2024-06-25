Beauty and Personal Care Market Anticipated to Attain USD 5,373.09 Billion By 2032, at 7.9% CAGR |Latest Trends & Growth

Beauty and Personal Care Market

Rising demand to blend beauty and wellness with the rapid adoption of cosmetics is a major factor driving beauty and personal care market revenue growth.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global beauty and personal care market size was USD 518.62 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Businesses are working to create brand loyalty in consumers to increase sustainable growth. For instance, Florasis has taken the initiative by pioneering the co-creation model, which has gained widespread acceptance in the Chinese cosmetics industry. They involve hundreds of customers in blind tests conducted at different phases of product development. This approach guarantees a consistently successful product launch for the brand.

Consumers are now inclined toward products devoid of harmful additives and those that have not undergone animal testing. Major factors behind the global demand for vegan and cruelty-free products include increasing awareness and concern for animal welfare, the swift embrace of vegan and plant-based lifestyles, and a shifting preference toward clean and sustainable beauty options. Investments are flowing into the beauty and personal care industry, further driving the market revenue growth.

The global Beauty and Personal Care market research report offers extensive statistical analysis to impart a deeper understanding of the Beauty and Personal Care industry and the changing dynamics of the business sphere. The report covers key data about market share, market size, revenue growth, sales and distribution channel, current and emerging trends, and technological advancements. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the Beauty and Personal Care industry to assist the companies engaged in the market to maximize the return on their investments and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The premium or high-end segment is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing disposable incomes among the population, the impact of social media marketing and influencers, and the emergence of e-commerce platforms that have streamlined the process for consumers to discover and purchase high-end fashion products are driving revenue growth of this segment. Certain high-end labels provide personalized and bespoke services, enabling customers to precisely adjust their beauty and personal care according to their distinct tastes and individual measurements. Numerous prestigious labels such as Chanel, Dior, Estee Lauder, Tom Ford, and more are running promotional efforts across diverse social media platforms to capture consumers' interest.

The internet retailing segment is expected to register highest revenue CAGR over the forecast period. With factors such as convenience, ease of price comparisons, transparent transactions, versatile payment methods, and flexible return and exchange policies, online shopping platforms have gained momentum. Various payment options such as credit cards, digital wallets, and alternative payment options such as Buy-Now-Pay-Later (BNPL) offer consumers versatility, accommodating their diverse preferences and financial circumstances.

The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product catalog, and strategic business decisions. The key players studied in the report are

Estée Lauder Inc., Unilever, L'Oréal, Shiseido, Kao Corporation, Procter & Gamble, Avon, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Oriflame Cosmetics AG., Coty Inc., L’occitane Group, Beiersdorf, Kosé Corporation, Wella Company, Edgewell Personal Care, PDC Brands, Cosnova GmbH, Hermès, LVMH, and Puig among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global beauty and personal care market on the basis of type, network type, product type, gender, price range, distribution channel, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Natural

Synthetic

Hybrid

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Skincare

Cleansers (face and body)

Toners

Serums

Moisturizers (day and night)

Sunscreen

Eye creams

Face masks

Exfoliants

Hand Cream

Foot Cream

Others

Haircare

Shampoo

Conditioner

Hair masks

Hair Spray

Hair Mousse & Gel

Hair Accessories

Others

Makeup

Primer

Foundation

BB Creams and CC creams

Bronzer

Highlighter

Blush

Tints

Eyeliner

Eyeshadow

Mascara

Lipstick and related products

Setting spray or powder

Others

Oral Care

Mouthwash

Teeth Whitening Products

Gum Stimulators and Massagers

Others

Fragrances and Deodorants

Perfumes

Body Mists & Sprays

Antiperspirant

Others

Bathing Essentials

Body Soap

Body Scrub

Body Oil

Shower Gel

Others

Others

Price Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Premium or High End

Mainstream or Mid-Range

Budget Friendly

Gender Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Women

Men

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Pop-up Shops

Online Retail

Others

Regional Bifurcation of the Beauty and Personal Care Market Includes:

• North America (U.S., Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Beauty and Personal Care market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Beauty and Personal Care market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.

Highlights of Table of Contents (TOC):

Overview of Global Beauty and Personal Care Market

Competitive analysis of the Beauty and Personal Care market

Regional analysis of Global Beauty and Personal Care market production and revenue

Regional analysis of Global Beauty and Personal Care market supply, consumption, and export & import

Type-based market analysis of global Beauty and Personal Care production, revenue, and price trends

Application-based analysis of the global Beauty and Personal Care market

Manufacturer profiles, manufacturing cost, and upstream and downstream analysis of global Beauty and Personal Care market

Global Beauty and Personal Care market forecast (2024-2032)

Conclusion of the research report

