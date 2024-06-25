Beauty and Personal Care Market Anticipated to Attain USD 5,373.09 Billion By 2032, at 7.9% CAGR |Latest Trends & Growth
Beauty and Personal Care Market
Rising demand to blend beauty and wellness with the rapid adoption of cosmetics is a major factor driving beauty and personal care market revenue growth.
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global beauty and personal care market size was USD 518.62 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Businesses are working to create brand loyalty in consumers to increase sustainable growth. For instance, Florasis has taken the initiative by pioneering the co-creation model, which has gained widespread acceptance in the Chinese cosmetics industry. They involve hundreds of customers in blind tests conducted at different phases of product development. This approach guarantees a consistently successful product launch for the brand.
Consumers are now inclined toward products devoid of harmful additives and those that have not undergone animal testing. Major factors behind the global demand for vegan and cruelty-free products include increasing awareness and concern for animal welfare, the swift embrace of vegan and plant-based lifestyles, and a shifting preference toward clean and sustainable beauty options. Investments are flowing into the beauty and personal care industry, further driving the market revenue growth.
The report covers key data about market share, market size, revenue growth, sales and distribution channel, current and emerging trends, and technological advancements.
Some Key Highlights From the Report
The premium or high-end segment is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing disposable incomes among the population, the impact of social media marketing and influencers, and the emergence of e-commerce platforms that have streamlined the process for consumers to discover and purchase high-end fashion products are driving revenue growth of this segment. Certain high-end labels provide personalized and bespoke services, enabling customers to precisely adjust their beauty and personal care according to their distinct tastes and individual measurements. Numerous prestigious labels such as Chanel, Dior, Estee Lauder, Tom Ford, and more are running promotional efforts across diverse social media platforms to capture consumers' interest.
The internet retailing segment is expected to register highest revenue CAGR over the forecast period. With factors such as convenience, ease of price comparisons, transparent transactions, versatile payment methods, and flexible return and exchange policies, online shopping platforms have gained momentum. Various payment options such as credit cards, digital wallets, and alternative payment options such as Buy-Now-Pay-Later (BNPL) offer consumers versatility, accommodating their diverse preferences and financial circumstances.
The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product catalog, and strategic business decisions. The key players studied in the report are
Estée Lauder Inc., Unilever, L'Oréal, Shiseido, Kao Corporation, Procter & Gamble, Avon, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Oriflame Cosmetics AG., Coty Inc., L’occitane Group, Beiersdorf, Kosé Corporation, Wella Company, Edgewell Personal Care, PDC Brands, Cosnova GmbH, Hermès, LVMH, and Puig among others.
Emergen Research has segmented the global beauty and personal care market on the basis of type, network type, product type, gender, price range, distribution channel, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Natural
Synthetic
Hybrid
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Skincare
Cleansers (face and body)
Toners
Serums
Moisturizers (day and night)
Sunscreen
Eye creams
Face masks
Exfoliants
Hand Cream
Foot Cream
Others
Haircare
Shampoo
Conditioner
Hair masks
Hair Spray
Hair Mousse & Gel
Hair Accessories
Others
Makeup
Primer
Foundation
BB Creams and CC creams
Bronzer
Highlighter
Blush
Tints
Eyeliner
Eyeshadow
Mascara
Lipstick and related products
Setting spray or powder
Others
Oral Care
Mouthwash
Teeth Whitening Products
Gum Stimulators and Massagers
Others
Fragrances and Deodorants
Perfumes
Body Mists & Sprays
Antiperspirant
Others
Bathing Essentials
Body Soap
Body Scrub
Body Oil
Shower Gel
Others
Others
Price Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Premium or High End
Mainstream or Mid-Range
Budget Friendly
Gender Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Women
Men
Others
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
Specialty Stores
Pop-up Shops
Online Retail
Others
Regional Bifurcation of the Beauty and Personal Care Market Includes:
• North America (U.S., Canada)
• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Beauty and Personal Care market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Beauty and Personal Care market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.
