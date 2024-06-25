Artificial General Intelligence Market Size, Share, Trends, Future Growth and Demand Analysis 2030
The proliferation of data generated by IoT devices, social media, and digital transactions provides a rich resource for training AGI systemsAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) Market was valued at USD 2.15 Billion in 2022 and is expected to be worth USD 27.47 Billion by 2030, increasing at a 37.5 % CAGR between 2023 and 2030.
The Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) market is poised for transformative growth as advancements in machine learning, neural networks, and cognitive computing converge. Unlike narrow AI systems that excel in specific tasks, AGI aims to replicate human cognitive abilities across a broad range of applications, from autonomous decision-making to complex problem-solving. This ambitious goal is driving substantial investments from tech giants, startups, and research institutions, all vying to be at the forefront of this technological revolution. The market dynamics are characterized by rapid innovation, extensive research and development, and a growing ecosystem of collaborative partnerships aimed at overcoming the technical and ethical challenges inherent in developing AGI.
As the AGI market matures, its impact is expected to ripple across multiple industries, including healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and beyond. The potential for AGI to revolutionize these sectors lies in its ability to process vast amounts of data, learn from diverse experiences, and make autonomous decisions that can enhance efficiency and productivity. For instance, in healthcare, AGI could enable the development of highly personalized treatment plans and predictive diagnostics. In finance, it could lead to more accurate risk assessments and fraud detection. However, the path to AGI is fraught with challenges, including ensuring robust ethical guidelines, addressing security concerns, and managing the societal implications of such a disruptive technology..
Covid 19 impact analysis:
The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360 coverage of the Artificial General Intelligence industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Artificial General Intelligence market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.
Major companies profiled in the market report include
Amazon, Salesforce, Microsoft, Megvii Technology, Brighterion, Google, H2O.ai, Intel, Baidu, Ipsoft, IBM, Facebook, SAP, IFlyTek, Brainasoft, Yseop, Albert Technologies, and others
Research objectives:
The latest research report has been formulated using industry-verified data. It provides a detailed understanding of the leading manufacturers and suppliers engaged in this market, their pricing analysis, product offerings, gross revenue, sales network & distribution channels, profit margins, and financial standing.
It has segmented the global Artificial General Intelligence market
By Type
Embedded Non-IoT Device
Embedded IoT Device
Others
By Application
Predictive 3D Design
Financial Trading
Healthcare
Personal Security
Smart Cars
Online Search
Others
By Industry Vertical
Healthcare
Automotive
Manufacturing
Retail
BFSI
IT & Telecom
Education
Government & Defense
Energy
Transportation
Others
Key Objectives of the Global Artificial General Intelligence Market Report:
The report conducts a comparative assessment of the leading market players participating in the global Artificial General Intelligence market.
The report marks the notable developments that have recently taken place in the Artificial General Intelligence industry
It details on the strategic initiatives undertaken by the market competitors for business expansion.
It closely examines the micro- and macro-economic growth indicators, as well as the essential elements of the Artificial General Intelligence market value chain.
The repot further jots down the major growth prospects for the emerging market players in the leading regions of the market
