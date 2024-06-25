Functional Food Ingredients Market Share to Hit USD 204.84 Billion By 2032 | Growth With Recent Trends & Demand

Functional Food Ingredients Market

Rising consumption of nutritive convenience and fortified food is a major factor driving market revenue growth

Functional Food Ingredients Market Size – USD 105.60 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.9%, Market Trends – Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global functional food ingredients market size is expected to reach USD 204.84 Billion in 2032 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Functional foods are fortified, enriched, and improved foods that give health advantages in addition to basic nutrients, such as vitamins and minerals, when ingested in effective amounts on a regular basis. Functional food prevents nutritional deficiencies, and stimulates growth and development. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 41 million people every year die due to chronic diseases, globally.

In addition, rising consumption of nutritive convenience and fortified food is another factor driving revenue growth of the market. Fortification of essential nutrients with staple food elements reduced the prevalence of nutrient-deficient health disorders such as anemia, rickets, goiter, and birth abnormalities. Functional foods are high in essential nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, healthy fats, and fiber.

The global Functional Food Ingredients market research report offers extensive statistical analysis to impart a deeper understanding of the Functional Food Ingredients industry and the changing dynamics of the business sphere. The report covers key data about market share, market size, revenue growth, sales and distribution channel, current and emerging trends, and technological advancements. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the Functional Food Ingredients industry to assist the companies engaged in the market to maximize the return on their investments and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects.

Get Free Brochure of the Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2374

The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product catalog, and strategic business decisions. The key players studied in the report are

Cargill, Incorporated, BASF SE, ADM¸ DuPont, Arla Foods Amba, Kerry Group plc, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., DSM, Ingredion, and DSM.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The probiotics segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global functional food ingredients market in 2022. This is due to rising demand for probiotics since these provide various health benefits, such as improved gut microbiota stability and composition and increased resistance to pathogen infection. Probiotics are prospective functional foods since these provide more health advantages and assist to balance the bacterial imbalance produced by antibiotic use. In addition, antibiotics kill both healthy and bad bacteria, resulting in gas, cramps, and diarrhea. Probiotics help to maintain a healthy balance of bacteria in the gut and assist the microbiome repopulate after conditions disrupt the microbiome.

The plant segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global functional food ingredients market during the forecast period. This is due to rising demand for plant-based functional food ingredients since plant sterols, phytosterols, and stanols are natural chemicals found in plants that help to decrease cholesterol levels in the human body. Plant-based protein is an excellent nutritious supplement for all age groups, from children to the elderly , which also contains additional nutrients such as fibers and digestive enzymes.

Browse the complete Global Functional Food Ingredients Market Research Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/functional-food-ingredients-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global functional food ingredients market on the basis of type of ingredient, source, health benefit, application, certifications and labels, distribution channel, and region:

Type of ingredient Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Probiotics

Proteins & Amino Acids

Phytochemicals & Plant Extracts

Prebiotics

Fiber & Specialty Carbohydrates

Carotenoids

Vitamins

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Animal

Plant

Microbial

Health Benefit Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Gut Health

Cardiovascular Health

Immunity

Nutritive Health

Weight Management

Other Health Benefits

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Food

Infant Food

Dairy Products

Bakery Products

Confectionery Products

Snacks

Other Food Applications

Beverages

Juices

Health Drinks

Certifications and Labels Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Organic

Non-Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO)

Gluten-Free

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Online

Retail Stores

Regional Bifurcation of the Functional Food Ingredients Market Includes:

• North America (U.S., Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Functional Food Ingredients market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Functional Food Ingredients market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2374

Highlights of Table of Contents (TOC):

Overview of Global Functional Food Ingredients Market

Competitive analysis of the Functional Food Ingredients market

Regional analysis of Global Functional Food Ingredients market production and revenue

Regional analysis of Global Functional Food Ingredients market supply, consumption, and export & import

Type-based market analysis of global Functional Food Ingredients production, revenue, and price trends

Application-based analysis of the global Functional Food Ingredients market

Manufacturer profiles, manufacturing cost, and upstream and downstream analysis of global Functional Food Ingredients market

Global Functional Food Ingredients market forecast (2024-2032)

Conclusion of the research report

Request customization of the report @

https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/2374

Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Internet of Things Node and Gateway Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/internet-of-things-node-and-gateway-market

Exoskeleton Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/exoskeleton-market

Predictive Analytics Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/predictive-analytics-market

Neurovascular Devices Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/neurovascular-devices-market

Over The Counter Tests Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/over-the-counter-tests-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.