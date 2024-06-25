Non-Invasive Respiratory Therapy Market Size Worth USD 3.94 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Non-Invasive Respiratory Therapy Market

Increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Non-Invasive Respiratory Therapy Market Size – USD 2.33 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.3%, Market Trends – Technological advancements in medical furniture” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global non-invasive respiratory therapy market size was USD 2.33 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders is a key factor driving market revenue growth. According to American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, Asthma is responsible for 439,000 hospitalizations and 1.3 million emergency room visits per year. Asthma is the most frequent chronic condition in children, accounting for 13.8 million school days missed each year, which is also responsible for 14.2 million lost workdays among adults. The annual economic cost of asthma is estimated to be USD 56 billion. Asthmatic patients reported 11 million doctor's office visits and 1.7 million hospital outpatient department visits.

However, high cost of respiratory therapy is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. Non-invasive ventilators are equipped with advanced technologies and features to provide effective respiratory support.

The Non-Invasive Respiratory Therapy market investigation report assesses the global market for the Non-Invasive Respiratory Therapy industry and provides revenue and capability forecasts for the projected period. The factors that drive the industry's growth are highlighted in the report. The report divides the Non-Invasive Respiratory Therapy market into main categories such as forms, applications, end-users, technology, and others for a better understanding. These segments are thoroughly examined in order to provide a more accurate outlook for the global and regional markets.

Top Companies Operating in the Non-Invasive Respiratory Therapy Market and Profiled in the Report are:

ResMed Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Hamilton Medical, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Heyer Medical AG, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, Airon Corporation, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Baxter International, WILAmed GmbH, and Getinge AB.

The report projects the market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate owing to raid advancements and technological developments in the sector. The report offers strategic recommendations to the businesses and investors to capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities. The report further provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides complete coverage with regard to company profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, and market position.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The non-invasive Positive-pressure Ventilator (PPV) segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global non-invasive respiratory therapy market in 2022. This is because non-invasive positive pressure ventilation is the use of positive pressure to supply oxygen to lungs without the need of endotracheal intubation. PPV is used to treat both acute and chronic respiratory failure, although careful monitoring and titration are required to ensure success and avoid problems. A bi-level Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) machine applies one pressure during inspiration and another after expiration. These are often required for patients who require greater Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP), typically above 12-14 cmH2O, and have difficulties breathing against the machine's pressure.

The asthma & Chronic obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global non-invasive respiratory therapy market during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing prevalence of asthma and COPD disorders. Noninvasive Ventilation (NIV) revolutionized the management of critically sick patients with respiratory failure and, when used in the appropriate patient population, provides a lifesaving alternative to Invasive Mechanical Ventilation (IMV). In addition, NIV can lessen the requirement for endotracheal intubation and mortality when administered in pati

Emergen Research has segmented the global non-invasive respiratory therapy market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Non-invasive Positive-pressure Ventilator (PPV)

Bi-level Positive Airway Pressure Ventilator (BiPAP)

Constant Positive Airway Pressure Ventilator (CPAP)

Autotitrating (Adjustable) Positive Airway Pressure Ventilator (APAP)

Non-invasive Negative-pressure Ventilator (PPV)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Asthma & Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Others

The latest report on the global Non-Invasive Respiratory Therapy market offers strategic insights into the market landscape to stakeholders, investors, and business owners to help them make efficient and lucrative business decisions based on key statistical data and facts. The report aims to offers a thorough outlook of the Non-Invasive Respiratory Therapy market based on various key elements, such as market drivers, limitations, threats, restraining factors, and growth prospects

Non-Invasive Respiratory Therapy Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Objectives of the Report:

Study of the global Non-Invasive Respiratory Therapy market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data and forecast

Industrial structure analysis of the Non-Invasive Respiratory Therapy market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Non-Invasive Respiratory Therapy market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Non-Invasive Respiratory Therapy market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances

