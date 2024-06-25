Fiber Optics Gyroscope Market Segments, Driver, Restraints, And Trends

Fiber Optics Gyroscope Global Market Report 2024: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Fiber Optics Gyroscope Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fiber optic gyroscope (FOG) market has exhibited robust growth, with the market size expanding from $1.17 billion in 2023 to $1.27 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. It will grow to $1.70 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. This growth can be attributed to factors such as the increasing automation industry, heightened homeland security measures, and the rising demand for advanced technological solutions in both defense and civilian sectors, particularly in unmanned vehicles.

Rising Need for Precise Motion Control and Robotics Drives Market Growth

The demand for precise motion control and robotics is a pivotal driver for the fiber optic gyroscope market. As industries increasingly require automation and accuracy, fiber optic gyroscopes enable stable and accurate angular rate measurements, enhancing precision in robotic applications. The International Federation of Robotics reported a 31% increase in global industrial robot installations from 2020 to 2021, underscoring the growing adoption of robotics worldwide, particularly in Asia-Pacific.

Explore the global fiber optic gyroscope market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=14373&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the fiber optic gyroscope market, such as Northrop Grumman Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., and Safran S.A., are focusing on innovation to gain a competitive edge. For instance, Advanced Navigation launched the Boreas D70, a digital FOG inertial navigation system, featuring advancements like AI-based fusion algorithms and reduced size, weight, power, and cost metrics.

Market Segments

• Device Type: Gyrocompass, Inertial Navigation System, Inertial Measurement Unit, Other Device Types

• Sensing Axis: 1-Axis, 2-Axis, 3-Axis

• Application: Tactical Grade Applications, Remotely Operated Vehicle Guidance, Aeronautics And Aviation, Robotics, Defense And Homeland Security, Industrial

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading Growth

North America dominated the fiber optic gyroscope market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The comprehensive report offers detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global fiber optic gyroscope market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fiber-optics-gyroscope-global-market-report

Fiber Optics Gyroscope Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Fiber Optics Gyroscope Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on fiber optics gyroscope market size, fiber optics gyroscope market drivers and trends, fiber optics gyroscope market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The fiber optics gyroscope market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Fiber Optic Connectors Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fiber-optic-connectors-global-market-report

Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/glass-fiber-reinforced-concrete-global-market-report

Steel Fiber Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/steel-fiber-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293



Managed Data Center Services Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027