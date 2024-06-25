Game-Based Learning Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends Opportunities and Forecasts Analysis 2031
E-learning platforms incorporating game-based learning offer flexibility, accessibility, and engagement, making them a preferred choice for many learnersAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Game-Based Learning Market size was USD 16.35 Billion in 2023 and is expected to Reach USD 78.13 Billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 21.6% over the forecast period of 2024-2031.
The Game-Based Learning (GBL) market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing integration of digital technologies in education and corporate training. This market encompasses a wide range of applications, from K-12 educational software to professional development programs in businesses. The appeal of GBL lies in its ability to engage learners through interactive and immersive experiences, which can enhance retention and comprehension. Additionally, the rising popularity of e-learning platforms and the global shift towards remote education have further propelled the demand for game-based learning solutions. Companies are investing in developing sophisticated educational games that incorporate elements of artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and adaptive learning to provide personalized and effective learning experiences.
In the corporate sector, game-based learning is revolutionizing employee training and development. Enterprises are leveraging GBL to create more engaging and effective training modules, which can improve employee performance and satisfaction. By simulating real-world scenarios, these games allow employees to practice and refine their skills in a risk-free environment. Furthermore, the analytics capabilities embedded in modern game-based learning platforms enable organizations to track progress, identify skill gaps, and tailor training programs accordingly. .
Covid 19 impact analysis:
The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360 coverage of the Game-Based Learning industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Game-Based Learning market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.
Major companies profiled in the market report include
Bublar Group, BreakAway games, Frontier Developments, Playgen, Minecraft, Spin Master, Idnusgeeks, Kahoot, Gamelearn, Recurrence, Stratbeans, Tangible Play, Simulearn, Raptivity, Banzai Labs, Cognitive Toybox, VR Education Holdings, Fundamental, Kuato Studios, Schell Games, Monkimun, Smart Lumies, G-Cube, Dreams, Layup, MLevel, Threatgen, Gametize, Sweetrush, Kidoz, and others
Research objectives:
The latest research report has been formulated using industry-verified data. It provides a detailed understanding of the leading manufacturers and suppliers engaged in this market, their pricing analysis, product offerings, gross revenue, sales network & distribution channels, profit margins, and financial standing. The report’s insightful data is intended to enlighten the readers interested in this business sector about the lucrative growth opportunities in the Game-Based Learning market.
It has segmented the global Game-Based Learning market
By Component
Solution
Services
By Deployment mode
cloud
on-premise
By Platform
Online
Offline
By Game type
AR VR games
AI-based games
Location-based games
Assessment and evaluation of games
Training, knowledge, and skill-based games
Language learning games
Others
By End-user
Consumer
Education
Government
Enterprises
Key Objectives of the Global Game-Based Learning Market Report:
The report conducts a comparative assessment of the leading market players participating in the global Game-Based Learning market.
The report marks the notable developments that have recently taken place in the Game-Based Learning industry
It details on the strategic initiatives undertaken by the market competitors for business expansion.
It closely examines the micro- and macro-economic growth indicators, as well as the essential elements of the Game-Based Learning market value chain.
The repot further jots down the major growth prospects for the emerging market players in the leading regions of the market
