Sertifi Announces New Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform (OHIP) Integrations to OPERA Cloud

Sertifi’s hospitality-tailored e-signature, payment processing, and digital credit card authorization solutions now integrate with OHIP for OPERA Cloud customers

Chicago, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sertifi, developers of a complete and hospitality-tailored platform for revenue acceleration, is excited to announce the release of its new Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform (OHIP) integrations to OPERA Cloud. This extends the long-time partnership between Sertifi and Oracle, with Sertifi having an existing integration to OPERA OWS for Oracle v5 and cloud customers.

Over 20,000 unique hospitality locations trust Sertifi to finalize contracts, event payments, and credit card authorizations 90% faster. Built on OHIP, the latest integrations connecting OPERA Cloud with Sertifi solutions make front office, reservation, sales, and event workflows even simpler and more secure.

Once a credit card authorization form is submitted via Sertifi, form details and credit card information securely post to the reservation in OPERA Cloud – giving you a complete picture of your authorizations directly from your PMS. A payment method is also created in OPERA Cloud, so staff may charge the authorized card at a later date.

Sales and event teams can also easily and securely keep track of event deposits and final payments. Once a payment is submitted via Sertifi, the transaction posts to the reservation in OPERA Cloud, regardless of guest check-in status. Staff will see payments on the deposits and cancellations ledger before check-in, then on the guest ledger at the time of arrival.

Using Sertifi’s OHIP integrations to OPERA Cloud, staff will:

Save time with automatic, secure data transfers between Sertifi and OPERA.

Reduce the risk of errors that come with manual data entry.

Get completed authorization forms, advance deposits, and event payments back faster.

Make the migration to OPERA Cloud one step easier.

“We’re excited to enhance our long-time partnership with Oracle and introduce these new OHIP integrations to their cloud PMS,” said Nick Stojka, CEO of Sertifi. “Especially in the hospitality industry, we know staff efficiency and a superior customer experience are key. Our integrations will help businesses take one more level of complexity out of their workflows.”

The Sertifi team will be available during HITEC exhibitor hours in booth #3251 to demo and show attendees how the Sertifi OHIP OPERA Cloud integrations work.

About Sertifi

Sertifi provides a complete platform for revenue acceleration used by tens of thousands of hospitality and travel businesses in more than 135 countries. Brands like Marriott, Topgolf, and AEG Worldwide trust Sertifi to efficiently and securely sign documents, complete payments and credit card authorizations, and exchange virtual card information. With decades of experience in hospitality and travel, Sertifi is building a network that gives guests and travelers across the globe a great experience from the start.

