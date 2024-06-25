Taking Charge: A Citizen's Guide to Faith, Hope, and Action by Dr. Jan Argyle Cooper
Taking Charge: A Citizen's Guide to Faith, Hope, and Action by Dr. Jan Argyle CooperCITRUS HEIGHTS, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jan Argyle Cooper's new book, "Arise Concerned Citizens Arise," is a passionate call for increased citizen engagement in American democracy.
Dr. Cooper emphasizes the importance of active participation in the political process. The book explores ways for citizens to hold their elected officials accountable and advocate for positive change.
"Arise Concerned Citizens Arise" is a valuable resource for:
Politicians seeking to understand the concerns of their constituents better
Citizens interested in learning more about their rights and responsibilities
Anyone who believes in the power of informed and engaged citizens
The book delves into topics such as:
The importance of civic engagement
Holding elected officials accountable
Advocating for positive change
The book is available for purchase on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
