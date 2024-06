Blue Ink Media Solutions Arise Concerned Citizens Arise by Dr. Jan Arygle Cooper Available on Amazon Arise Concerned Citizens Arise by Dr. Jan Arygle Cooper Available on Barnes & Nobles

Taking Charge: A Citizen's Guide to Faith, Hope, and Action by Dr. Jan Argyle Cooper

CITRUS HEIGHTS, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Jan Argyle Cooper's new book , " Arise Concerned Citizens Arise ," is a passionate call for increased citizen engagement in American democracy. Dr. Cooper emphasizes the importance of active participation in the political process. The book explores ways for citizens to hold their elected officials accountable and advocate for positive change."Arise Concerned Citizens Arise" is a valuable resource for:Politicians seeking to understand the concerns of their constituents betterCitizens interested in learning more about their rights and responsibilitiesAnyone who believes in the power of informed and engaged citizensThe book delves into topics such as:The importance of civic engagementHolding elected officials accountableAdvocating for positive changeThe book is available for purchase on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.