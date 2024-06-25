Global E-Waste Management Market Major Trends And Growth Drivers

E-Waste Management Global Market Report 2024: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global E-waste management market is poised for substantial growth, increasing from $60.25 billion in 2023 to $70.0 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 16.2%. This expansion is driven by increasing E-waste generation, corporate social responsibility, and environmental concerns, among other factors. By 2028, the market is anticipated to reach $118.32 billion, reflecting a CAGR of 14.0%, with growth attributed to health issues, circular economy initiatives, and urban mining.

Increasing Sales of Electronic Products Propel Market Growth

The rising sales of electronic products are a major driver for the E-waste management market. Continuous innovation and expanding consumer demand for electronics have significantly increased E-waste generation. Effective E-waste management is crucial for minimizing environmental impact and promoting sustainability. For instance, according to the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association, electronic device production surged to $2,178,430 million (¥32,099 million) in May 2023 from $1,714,724 million (¥25,268 million) in May 2022. This growth underscores the urgent need for efficient E-waste management solutions.

Key Players and Market Trends

Key players in the E-waste management market include Glencore International AG, Veolia Environment SA, Aurubis AG, and Waste Management Inc., among others. These companies are focusing on technological advancements to enhance E-waste recycling processes. For example, in September 2023, Zolo, an Australian E-waste recycling firm, introduced Zolo Single Touch, a groundbreaking software solution designed to streamline E-waste recycling. This software addresses industry challenges such as data security and lack of transparency, featuring real-time impact visualization and comprehensive tracking capabilities adhering to ISO regulations.

Major Trends in the Market

Technological innovations and the integration of digital solutions are major trends in the E-waste management market. Advanced recycling technologies and eco-design are increasingly being adopted to improve efficiency and sustainability. The introduction of digital platforms like Zolo Single Touch highlights the industry's commitment to enhancing transparency and efficiency in E-waste management.

Segments:

• By Type: Recycled, Unrecycled

• By Source: Industrial Electronics, Information Technology (IT) And Telecom Equipment, Datacenters, Networking Cards Or Equipment, Digital Boards, Other Sources

• By Material Recovery: Metal, Plastic, Glass, Other Materials

• By Application: Disposal, Reuse, Landfill, Incineration, Recycle

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

The Asia-Pacific region is leading the E-waste management market and is expected to continue its dominance. The region's rapid industrialization, increasing electronic device consumption, and proactive government initiatives are key factors driving this growth. Detailed regional insights and market dynamics are provided in the comprehensive report.

