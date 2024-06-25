Town of Fort Edward, Developers Celebrate Operation of 7 MW Community Solar Landfill Project

The project will power more than 800 households with clean, renewable energy

TOWN OF FORT EDWARD, N.Y., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kendall Sustainable Infrastructure, AC Power, and GreenSpark Solar announced the commercial operation of a 7 MW community solar landfill project located in the Town of Fort Edward, NY, owned by KSI, developed by AC Power, and built by GreenSpark. The project is set to deliver clean, renewable energy to more than 800 local households, and a group of stakeholders and elected officials are celebrating with a ribbon cutting on June 25th.

This project addresses the Town of Fort Edward’s strategic goals: increasing municipal revenues via a land lease and Payment In Lieu Of Taxes agreement, slashing energy bills for residents through community solar access, utilizing inoperable municipal land, and forwarding the state’s green agenda. New York State’s nation-leading climate goals include 70 percent renewable energy generation by 2030.

“We are pleased to welcome this new solar landfill project to our growing portfolio of over 75 operating solar projects,” said John Chaimanis, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Kendall Sustainable Infrastructure (“KSI”). “Our project benefits the Town, the State and the many households and businesses that get energy savings from a clean energy source,” said Ken Lehman, Co-Founder and Managing Director of KSI.

AC Power, a woman-owned development company specializing in transforming previously disturbed land into productive solar fields, initially developed the project. GreenSpark Solar provided industry-leading engineering, procurement, and construction services, while Kendall Sustainable Infrastructure is the long-term owner and operator of the project.

“The Town of Fort Edward's unique vision to transform a former landfill into a community solar project years before the rest of the industry caught up is truly inspiring,” Annika Colston, founder & CEO of AC Power, said. “This project supports New York State's ambitious clean energy goals and showcases how innovative approaches can turn environmental challenges into sustainable opportunities. We are grateful to have partnered with a range of experienced, dedicated stakeholders in making this project a reality.”

The 58-acre site, operating as a landfill from 1969 to 1991, had long been a symbol of environmental burden. Post-closure, the site required extensive environmental management, including an impermeable landfill cap, a leachate collection system, and wetland cells to mitigate hazardous waste impacts. The Town of Fort Edward issued a Request for Proposals in 2019, seeking visionary developers to repurpose this site.

About AC Power, LLC

AC Power, LLC is a mission-driven, woman-owned business specializing in transforming previously disturbed sites such as closed landfills, sand pits, quarries, and former coal mines into productive solar PV facilities. Our team recognizes the challenges and potential risks associated with developing previously disturbed sites, including legislative or regulatory hurdles, natural resource concerns, and existing environmental conditions. We partner with you to navigate the complexities of solar development, ensuring every step from concept to pre-construction is expertly managed. We reenergize communities with solar — one brownfield at a time. https://www.acpowerllc.com/

About Kendall Sustainable Infrastructure

Kendall Sustainable Infrastructure, LLC (“KSI”) is dedicated to building and owning sustainable, long-lived assets, including solar, water, and other infrastructure projects. We believe that changing the way people get electricity and manage water can be done more resiliently and cleanly. Doing this improves the quality of life for all of us. We believe that by empowering local companies through the provision of finance and a problem solving mindset that we can deliver these very heavily demanded solutions. The local companies that we empower will grow, their communities will grow stronger, and we can produce attractive returns to our investors. As of today, the company has completed over 60 distributed infrastructure transactions. KSI provides capital to local developers and EPC contractors during development and at project takeout with the ultimate goal of ownership. Investments range from $500k to $20M per project. For more information about collaborating on projects or our investment program, please visit https://www.kendallsustainableinfrastructure.com.

About GreenSpark Solar

GreenSpark Solar is an independent solar company providing industry-leading and high quality EPC solutions since 2002. Our dedicated team of experts specialize in delivering customer-centric, streamlined, turnkey solar solutions that benefit all stakeholders. As a Certified B Corp and member-owner of the Amicus Solar Cooperative, GreenSpark is able to offer our partners industry-best pricing on quality equipment and solutions you can trust. GreenSpark is recognized as a NYSERDA Gold Quality Installer and Top Contractor by Solar Power World.

https://greensparksolar.com/

