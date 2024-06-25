Latest Market Insights : Aircraft Interface Device Market to Achieve $368.9 Million Revenue by 2030 - AMR Analysis

Aircraft Interface Device Market Growth

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Aircraft Interface Device Market by Connectivity, Fit, and Aircraft Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,"

The global aircraft interface device market was valued at $163.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $368.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.3%.

Aircraft interface device enhances the performance of electronic flight bag applications, reduces fuel burn and efficiency, and provides important safety features, which are expected to drive the aircraft interface device market during the forecast period. However, issues relating to the certification from regulatory bodies and rise in the vulnerability of flight systems and electric flight bags are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, benefits associated with advanced in-flight entertainment services and rise in demand for situational awareness are expected to offer lucrative opportunities in future.

The global aircraft interface device market is analyzed across connectivity, fit, aircraft type, and region. Based on connectivity, the wireless segment accounted for more than three-fourths of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to rule the roost from 2021 to 2030. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 10.1% throughout the forecast period.

Based on fit, the retrofit segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail by 2030. The same segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

North America dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. The U.S. dominated the global aircraft interface device market share in North America in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities, technological developments by big players, rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making safer, convenient, and efficient data transmission devices. North America is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in regulations regarding the development of reliable and efficient aircraft interface technologies.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬: -

Astronics Corporation,

Collins Aerospace,

Elbit Systems Ltd.,

Skytrac Systems Ltd.,

Honeywell International Inc.,

The Boeing Company,

SCI Technology, Inc.,

Anuvu,

Teledyne Controls LLC,

Thales Group.

These market players have incorporated different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By connectivity, the wireless segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By fit, the retrofit segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

By aircraft type, the military segment is projected to lead the global aircraft interface device market, owing to higher CAGR as compared to civil segment.

By region, North America is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

