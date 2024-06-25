Polysense Technologies Unveils its Revolutionary iEdge 4.0-Integrated Electricity Metering Sensors for ESG Compaign

Polysense cutting-edge energy metering technology perfectly aligns with the principles of ESG contributing to a greener and more sustainable future.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polysense Technologies Inc., (Polysense) an innovation leader in LPWA IoT solutions for wireless sensing, today launched iEdge 4.0-Integrated Electricity Metering Sensors which can be supported with Polysense iEdge 4.0 BYOD capabilities to build LoRaWan product series (WxS8800), NB-IoT product series (WxS9800/9900), LTE Cat1/4 product series (WxSC800/D800), and WiFi series (WxS7800).

The official launch of the iEdge 4.0-Integrated Electricity Metering Sensors represented a pivotal moment in Polysense's dedication to environmental stewardship. These smart sensors, fueled by the advanced functionalities of the iEdge 4.0 OS modular and BYOD WxS platform, provide unmatched precision and reliability in energy consumption measurement. By delivering precise and real-time data, they empower organizations to make well-informed decisions that aid in lowering carbon emissions, enhancing energy efficiency, and ultimately, shaping a more sustainable future.

The sophisticated architecture of the iEdge 4.0 sensors incorporates state-of-the-art algorithms and calibration techniques, ensuring the utmost accuracy in energy measurement. This precision is vital for enabling data-driven decision-making, which is imperative for organizations aiming to meet ESG objectives and accomplish sustainability targets. By offering the ability to monitor energy usage at a granular level, organizations can pinpoint areas of inefficiency and wastage, leading to cost savings and reduced environmental footprint.

Furthermore, the modular design of the iEdge 4.0 sensors allows for seamless integration into existing systems, thereby reducing installation costs and complexities. This effortless integration further enhances the appeal of the sensors for organizations across diverse sectors, from manufacturing to commercial real estate. By incorporating these sensors into their energy management frameworks, organizations can harness real-time data to optimize energy consumption and lessen their environmental impact.

"We are excited to introduce our new iEdge 4.0-integrated electricity metering sensors," said Alex Wu, the President and CEO of Polysense Technologies. "These sensors represent the pinnacle of our commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of IoT solutions for energy management. We believe that by providing accurate and reliable energy monitoring solutions, we can contribute to a more sustainable and energy-efficient future."

Apart from their precision and integration ease, the iEdge 4.0 sensors also support various communication protocols, such as WxS8800 for LoRaWan, WxS9900 for NB-IoT and WxSD800 for LTE Cat M, ensuring real-time data transmission for remote energy monitoring and management. This capability enhances operational efficiency and enables swift responses in case of anomalies or issues. By leveraging real-time data, organizations can promptly make informed decisions to mitigate risks or losses.

The electric energy metering sensors includes the following PSS sensors ,which works seamlessly with WxS terminals:

PSS-357011 Uni-phase Electric Energy Metering Sensor (1-380V, 0.01-50A) 5VDC

PSS-357012 Uni-phase Electric Energy Metering Sensor (1-380V, 0.01-150A) 5VDC

PSS-357013 Uni-phase Electric Energy Metering Sensor (1-380V, 0.01-300A) 5VDC

PSS-357014 Uni-phase Electric Energy Metering Sensor (1-380V, 0.01-500A) 5VDC

PSS-357015 Uni-phase 4 lines Electric Energy Metering Sensor (1-380V, 0.01-50A)*4 5VDC

PSS-357016 Uni-phase 8 lines Electric Energy Metering Sensor (1-380V, 0.01-50A)*8 5VDC

PSS-357021 Tri-phase Electric Energy Metering Sensor (1-380V, 0.01-50A) 5VDC

PSS-357022 Tri-phase Electric Energy Metering Sensor (1-380V, 0.01-150A) 5VDC

PSS-357023 Tri-phase Electric Energy Metering Sensor (1-380V, 0.01-300A) 5VDC

PSS-357024 Tri-phase Electric Energy Metering Sensor (1-380V, 0.01-500A) 5VDC

The introduction of the iEdge 4.0-Integrated Electricity Metering Sensors by Polysense represents a notable contribution to the global campaign for a greener and more sustainable future. Aligned with ESG principles, these sensors enable organizations to take tangible steps toward reducing carbon emissions, enhancing energy efficiency, and fostering a responsible approach to business practices. As the world progresses towards a low-carbon, environmentally conscious, and sustainable future, Polysense's latest innovation serves as a testament to the transformative power of innovation in advancing positive change.

