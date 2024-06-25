Submit Release
OKX Supports DORA Token Migration

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for June 25, 2024.

OKX today announced its support for the DORA token migration as per Dora Factory's official plan. This move is set to streamline operations for DORA token holders.

As part of the migration process, deposits and withdrawals of DORA have been temporarily suspended. However, trading of DORA will not be affected and will continue as usual. Once the token migration is completed, DORA deposits and withdrawals will be re-enabled. It is important to note that going forward, OKX will no longer support deposits of the old DORA tokens.

