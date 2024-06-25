Groundbreaking Growth in Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Worth $70.91 Billion by 2030 : Allied Market Research

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Growth

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market by Type, Application, and Weight: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global unmanned aerial vehicle market was valued at $24.72 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $70.91 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.7%. North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $9.80 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $24.22 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.0%. Asia-Pacific is estimated to reach $21.34 billion by 2030, at a significant CAGR of 15.6%.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐮𝐧𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 (𝐔𝐀𝐕) 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

AeroVironment, Inc.,

Airbus S.A.S.,

BAE Systems plc,

DJI,

Elbit Systems Ltd.,

FLIR Systems, Inc.,

Lockheed Martin Corporation,

Northrop Grumman Corporation,

Textron Inc.,

The Boeing Company.

Increase in military spending and rise in demand for improved surveillance solutions drive the growth of the global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market. However, expensive nature of UAV solutions restrains the market growth. On the other hand, defense modernization and new contracts and agreements with military forces create opportunities in the coming years.

Moreover, increase in inclination toward high end technology based surveillance and imaging system for mining, construction and agricultural front are the key factors supporting the growth for unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market over the forecast period. In 2020, by considering the application of the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), civil & commercial segment has witnessed leading market share. Moreover rotary wing unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is expected to witness a leading market growth and dominate the market share by end of the forecast period.

In addition, market participants are entering into long term agreements and contracts with end users such as law enforcement and military agencies to gain competitive advantage in the global market. North America dominates the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market in the year 2020. India, China, Japan, Germany, and The U.S. are expected to witness as emerging countries in the global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market. The global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market is a fairly fragmented market with several number of players are operating in the global market. Majority of the market participants are strategically involved in acquisition, agreement, collaboration, contract, partnership, product development, and product launch activities.

The reduction in aerospace spending has had a negative impact on autonomous aircraft development and deployment plans, particularly unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Various countries with the foundations of a drone-friendly environment, such as the U.S., the UK, China, Germany, and others, were able to quickly mobilize the technology from the start of the pandemic. These countries were able to incorporate unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) into the COVID-19 response activities due to enabling factors such as favorable regulations, skilled workforce, presence of vital resources, high adoption, and others.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐀𝐕 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

▶️During the Covid-19 pandemic, the reduction in spending in the aerospace sector impacted the autonomous aircraft development and deployment plans negatively. This impacted the development of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

▶️Countries with drone-friendly foundations such as the U.S., the U.K., Germany, China, and others were able to mobilize the technology and incorporate UAVs into the Covid-19 response activities. Various factors such as favorable regulations, presence of vital resources, skilled workforce, high adoption, and others increased implementation during the pandemic.

