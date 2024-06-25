Global Intrusion Deduction And Prevention System Market Overview and statistic For 2024-2033

Intrusion Deduction And Prevention System Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Intrusion Deduction And Prevention System Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market for Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (IDPS), crucial security technologies designed to detect and respond to unauthorized access and malicious activities within computer networks or systems, has witnessed robust growth in recent years. According to market analysis, the IDPS market is projected to grow from $5.21 billion in 2023 to $5.61 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This growth is driven by the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyber attacks, advancements in technology, and heightened concerns over insider threats.

Rising Cybersecurity Threats Fuel Market Expansion

Cybersecurity threats continue to escalate globally, posing significant risks to information systems, networks, devices, and data. Factors such as technological reliance, expanded attack surfaces, and insufficient cybersecurity education contribute to these threats. In response, organizations are increasingly adopting IDPS solutions to proactively monitor networks, detect threats, and prevent cyber attacks. For instance, the Australian Cyber Security Centre reported a 13% increase in cyber crime reports to 76,000 in 2022, highlighting the growing necessity for robust security measures.

Key Players and Technological Innovations

Major companies in the IDPS market, including AT&T Inc., Palo Alto Networks, and Fortinet Inc., are at the forefront of developing innovative technological solutions. These advancements include industrial Intrusion Prevention Systems (IPS), tailored to protect critical infrastructure and industrial networks from cyber threats. For example, Moxa Inc., a Taiwan-based technology firm, integrated IPS technology into its EDR-G9010 Series secure routers in October 2022. This enhancement transformed the routers into industrial next-generation firewalls, equipped with advanced threat detection and prevention capabilities.

Market Segments

The IDPS market is segmented into various categories to cater to diverse industry needs:

• Type: Host Based Intrusion Detection System, Network-Based Intrusion Detection System, Online Network Intrusion Detection System, Offline Network Intrusion Detection System

• Component: Hardware, Software, Services

• Deployment Type: On-Premises Deployment, Cloud Deployment

• End User: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Retail and Ecommerce, Information Technology And Telecommunications, Other End Users

Regional Insights: North America Leads Market Share

In 2023, North America emerged as the largest region in the IDPS market, driven by stringent cybersecurity regulations and high adoption rates of advanced security solutions. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth, fueled by increasing digitization and cybersecurity awareness across emerging economies.

