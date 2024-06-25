Client Virtualization Market Size Expansion to Drive Significant Revenues in the Future | VMware, Inc., Red Hat, Inc

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global client virtualization market was valued at $4,222 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $10,113 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.8% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, desktop virtualization segment accounted for the highest revenue in the market.

Increasing need for higher efficiency of employees, growing adoption of BYOD across various industry verticals, and numerous benefits offered by these solutions such as enhanced data security and better desktop management drive the growth of the global client virtualization market. However, performance and compatibility issues hamper the market growth. Based on industry vertical, the IT & telecom segment dominated the global market in 2017, owing to pressing need to bring down IT infrastructure costs. Furthermore, the healthcare segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to surge in demand for client virtualization solutions in the healthcare sector so as to meet the unique challenges associated with the increasing need to shift from paper-based operations to electronic records and augmented demand for safeguarding patient information.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3212

The healthcare segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to significant growth in adoption of client virtualization solutions on account of the increased digitalization in healthcare sector that demands easier management in healthcare institutions.

By Region, The global client virtualization market was dominated by North America and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to rise in BYOD solutions and need for better desktop management among organizations in developing countries.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3212

Key Findings of the Client Virtualization Market:

By type, the desktop virtualization segment dominated in the global client virtualization during the forecast period.

In 2017, North America accounted for the highest revenue among the other regions.

Based on industry vertical, the IT & telecom segment generated the highest revenue in 2017.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.

Some of the key players of client virtualization market profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Parallels Inc., Red Hat, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, and VMware, Inc.

Trending Reports:

Virtual Training and Simulation Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/virtual-training-and-simulation-market

Edge Analytics Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2989

Serverless Architecture Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5290

Europe Fuel Card Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5040

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research