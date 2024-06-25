Twister Winder Market Poised for Steady Growth, Expected to Reach $17.32 Billion by 2028

Twister Winder Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The twister winder market, a crucial component of the textile industry, is witnessing robust growth, driven by technological advancements and increasing demand for high-quality yarn manufacturing. Twister winders combine the processes of twisting fibers and winding them into yarn, streamlining production and enhancing efficiency.

Market Size and Growth

The twister winder market is on a steady growth trajectory, with the market size projected to increase from $13.7 billion in 2023 to $14.46 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. This growth is attributed to factors such as automation in manufacturing, the rise in apparel and textile consumption, and the globalization of textile supply chains.

In the forecast period, the market is expected to continue its growth, reaching $17.32 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6%. This growth can be attributed to the demand for high-speed winding, sustainable textile manufacturing practices, increased automation, and integration with Industry 4.0 standards.

Key Drivers

One of the key drivers of market growth is the increase in textile production worldwide. Textile production involves creating textiles through processes like weaving, knitting, or felting natural or synthetic fibers. Twister winders play a crucial role in textile production by twisting fibers together to create strong and durable yarns used in various applications.

Major Trends

Major trends in the twister winder market include a focus on multi-spindle configurations, development of compact and space-efficient designs, integration of predictive maintenance systems, customization capabilities for diverse yarn types, and technological innovations in yarn processing. These trends are aimed at enhancing efficiency, reducing waste, and meeting the evolving demands of the textile industry.

Key Players and Innovations

Key players in the twister winder market, such as SIMA S.R.L., Jaylaxmi Industries, Lohia Group, and others, are focusing on developing innovative products to drive revenue growth. One such innovation is the development of precision winding machines that are easy to use while delivering superior winding performance. For instance, Schärer Schweiter Mettler AG launched the Neo-YW twister winder, a precision winding device that offers improved efficiency and sustainability.

Segments

The twister winder market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Machine Type: Ring Twister Machine, Yarn Twister Machine, Baler Twine Twister Machine, Plastic Rope Twister Machine, Yarn Doubler Machine, Other Machine Types

2) By Operation Mode: Automatic, Semi-Automatic, Manual

3) By Speed: Below 3000 RPM, 3000 To 8000 RPM, 8000 To 16000 RPM, Above 16000 RPM

4) By Application: Apparel, Home Textiles, Industrial Textiles, Other Applications

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the twister winder market in 2023, driven by the region's robust textile industry. The region is expected to continue its dominance, with the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

