Global Transthyretin Amyloidosis Treatment Market Segments, Driver, Restraints, And Trends

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $5.07 billion in 2023 to $5.52 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased disease awareness, advancements in diagnostic tools, drug development and approvals, patient advocacy and support, and collaboration in research.

Rising Aging Population Drives Market Growth

The rising aging population demographic is expected to propel the growth of the transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market going forward. An aging population refers to a demographic shift in which the median age of a population increases due to declining fertility rates and rising life expectancy. Aging is a significant risk factor for transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR), and as the population ages, there is a higher prevalence of Transthyretin Amyloidosis cases. This leads to a growing patient pool in need of treatment. For instance, in October 2022, according to the World Health Organization, every country in the world is experiencing growth in both the size and proportion of older persons in the population, and by 2030, 1 in 6 people in the world will be aged 60 years or over. Therefore, the rising demographics of the aging population are driving the growth of the transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market.

Key Players

Major companies operating in the transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market report are Pfizer Inc., Abbvie Inc., Sanofi S.A., Bristol Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca PLC, GSK PLC, Novo Nordisk A/S, Merck & Co. Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., PTC Therapeutics, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Prothena Corporation PLC, BridgeBio Pharma Inc., Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., Intellia Therapeutics, Akcea Therapeutics Inc., Eidos Therapeutics Inc., Acrotech Biopharma Inc., Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., Neurimmune AG, BELLUS Health Inc., Corino Therapeutics Inc., Celgene Corp, SOM Innovation Biotech S.A

Trends in Transthyretin Amyloidosis Treatment

Major companies in the transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market focus on developing innovative and specialized treatments, such as orphan drugs, to enhance patient outcomes and expand treatment options. Eplontersen is an orphan drug specifically designed to treat transthyretin amyloidosis condition, often receiving regulatory benefits to support its development. For instance, in March 2023, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a Canada-based biotechnology research company, received The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of a new drug application for Eplontersen, an experimental orphan drug intended for the treatment of familial transthyretin-mediated amyloid, leading to progressive polyneuropathy. Eplontersen is a pharmaceutical agent developed to mitigate the synthesis of transthyretin (TTR) protein to address both the hereditary and non-hereditary variations of ATTR amyloidosis (amyloid transthyretin amyloidosis). The FDA granted Eplontersen orphan drug designation in 2022.

Segments:

The transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Transthyretin Amyloidosis With Polyneuropathy (ATTR-PN), Transthyretin Amyloidosis With Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM)

2) By Drug: Tafamidis, Patisiran, Inotersen, Other Drugs

3) By Therapy: Targeted Therapy, Supportive Therapy, Pipeline Therapy

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Specialty Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market in 2023. The regions covered in the transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

