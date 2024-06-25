Global Tourism Event Market size, share and growth analysis for 2024-2033

Tourism Event Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Tourism Event Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs -The Business Research Company” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The tourism event market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1627.39 billion in 2023 to $1709.7 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to globalization, rising digital marketing, surging disposable income, increasing cultural exchange, emerging destinations.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The tourism event market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2009.03 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increased government support, rising social media influence, surge in medical tourism events, rising infrastructure development, increased preference for experiential marketing.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global tourism event market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13745&type=smp

Growth driver of the tourism event market

The increasing government investment is expected to fuel the growth of the tourism event market going forward. Government investment refers to the allocation of funds by the government into various sectors, projects, or initiatives aimed at stimulating economic growth, improving infrastructure, fostering development, providing public services, or supporting specific industries. Government investment significantly influences the expansion rate of tourism events, and by allocating funds towards infrastructure development, promotional initiatives, and cultural enrichment, governments bolster the foundations necessary for hosting successful events, enhancing tourism experiences, and elevating local economies.

Explore the report store to make a direct purchase of the report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/tourism-event-global-market-report

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the tourism event market include TUI Group, Live Nation Worldwide Inc., Carnival Corporation & PLC, Reed Exhibitions, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., CWT Global B.V., Airbnb Inc., BCD Group International BV, Informa Markets, American Express Global Business Travel, ATPI Ltd., GL Events, Maritz Holdings LLC.

Major companies in the tourism events market are focused on developing digitally advanced event planning products, such as event apps, to ensure meticulous organization and coordination in orchestrating events within the tourism or hospitality industries. An event app solution is a software application designed to optimize event planning, organization, and participant experience through features like scheduling, registration, and real-time engagement tools.

Segments:

1) By Event Type: Cultural Or Festival Event Tourism Fair, Sports Event Tourism, Business Events, Music And Entertainment Events, Spiritual And Religious Tourism, Travel Trade Shows

2) By Revenue Source: On-Line Registration, Off-Line Registration, Sponsorship, Other Revenue Sources

3) By Channel: Virtual Channel, Physical Channel

4) By Organization Size: Corporations, Associations, Government Agencies, Non-Profit Organizations

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the tourism event market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of tourism event.

Tourism Event Market Definition

A tourism event refers to a planned and organized occasion or activity designed to attract visitors and enhance the tourism experience in a specific destination. It is scheduled for a particular period and includes various activities and attractions. Tourism events showcase the destination's culture and traditions, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation for the local way of life.

Tourism Event Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Tourism Event Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on tourism event market size, tourism event market drivers and trends, tourism event market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The tourism event market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Industrial Tourism Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-tourism-global-market-report

Parabolic Flight Tourism Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/parabolic-flight-tourism-global-market-report

Augmented Reality In Travel And Tourism Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/augmented-reality-in-travel-and-tourism-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293