Sourdough global market 2024 to reach $3.78 billion by 2028 at rate of 6.6%

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sourdough market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.74 billion in 2023 to $2.93 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing consumer demand for artisanal and specialty foods, gluten sensitivity awareness, celebrity chef endorsements and tv shows, focus on slow food movement, rising focus on locally sourced ingredients, global culinary fusion.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The sourdough market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.78 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to health and wellness trends, rise of home baking, influence of food bloggers and influencers, premiumization of baked goods, elevated snacking culture.

Growth driver of the sourdough market

Rising health awareness among consumers is expected to propel the growth of the sourdough market going forward. Health consciousness refers to the growing awareness and emphasis on maintaining and improving one's health and well-being. Sourdough bread, being a fermented product, is often perceived as a healthier alternative to conventional bread due to its potential digestive benefits and lower glycemic index.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the sourdough market include Lesaffre, Puratos, Lallemand Inc., IREKS GmbH, Alpha Baking Co., Boudin Bakery, La Brea Bakery, Macrina Bakery, Gold Coast Baking Company.

Major companies operating in the sourdough market are focused on developing sustainable products such as organic whole wheat sourdough to gain competitive advantage. Organic whole wheat sourdough refers to a type of sourdough bread made exclusively with organic whole wheat flour, creating a wholesome and hearty loaf that embraces natural fermentation for leavening.

Segments:

1) By Type: Type 1, Type2, Type 3

2) By Ingredients: Wheat, Barley, Oats

3) By Application: Breads And Buns, Cakes And Pastries, Cookies, Pizza, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading the Market

Europe was the largest region in the sourdough market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of sourdough.

Sourdough Market Definition

Sourdough refers to a bread leavening agent that relies on naturally occurring wild yeast and lactic acid bacteria to ferment the dough. The sourdough is used to craft flavorful and textured bread through the natural fermentation of flour and water.

Sourdough Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Sourdough Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on sourdough market size, sourdough market drivers and trends, sourdough market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The sourdough market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

