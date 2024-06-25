Energy-Efficient Lighting Market Set to Surge, Projected to Reach $75.3 Billion by 2028

Energy-Efficient Lighting Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The energy-efficient lighting market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $75.3 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The energy-efficient lighting market, encompassing technologies that offer enhanced illumination while consuming minimal energy compared to traditional lighting, has experienced robust growth. Valued at $50.51 billion in 2023, the market is expected to rise to $55.27 billion by 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. It will grow to $75.3 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. This expansion is fueled by stringent government regulations, heightened environmental awareness, cost efficiencies, and increasing consumer demand for sustainable lighting solutions.

Government Initiatives Propel Market Growth

Government initiatives worldwide play a pivotal role in propelling the energy-efficient lighting market forward. These initiatives encompass policies, programs, and incentives aimed at reducing energy consumption and enhancing efficiency standards. For instance, the Biden-Harris Administration's allocation of $530 million in December 2023 aims to bolster building energy efficiency across the United States through advanced energy codes and innovative standards, thus stimulating market growth.

Key Players and Innovations

Major companies driving innovation in the energy-efficient lighting sector include General Electric Company, Schneider Electric SE, Philips Lighting, and OSRAM GmbH. These industry leaders are focused on developing cutting-edge products such as circadian lighting solutions. Circadian lighting mimics natural light patterns to support human circadian rhythms, thereby enhancing well-being and productivity. For instance, GE Lighting's sun-filled LED bulbs, launched in April 2021, replicate natural sunlight with a high color rendering index (CRI) of 97 and an R9 of 80+, promoting optimal sleep quality and color appearance.

Market Segments

The energy-efficient lighting market is segmented based on:

• Type: High-Intensity Discharge Lamps (HID), Linear Fluorescent Lamps (LFL), Light Emitting Diodes (LED), Other Types

• Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Outdoor, Other Applications

• End-User: Government, Healthcare, Education, Retail, Hospitality, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading Growth

Europe dominated the energy-efficient lighting market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is projected to emerge as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Detailed regional dynamics and growth opportunities are outlined in the comprehensive market report.

Energy-Efficient Lighting Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Energy-Efficient Lighting Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on energy-efficient lighting market size, energy-efficient lighting market drivers and trends, energy-efficient lighting market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The energy-efficient lighting market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

