Topical Pain Relief Market growth analysis with investment opportunities

Topical Pain Relief Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Topical Pain Relief Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs -The Business Research Company” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The topical pain relief market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $9.98 billion in 2023 to $10.74 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to prevalence of chronic conditions, prevalence of sports-related injuries, understanding of online pharmacy, increase in prevalence of arthritis, increase in the number of older people.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The topical pain relief market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $13.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing prevalence of joint pains and arthritis, increasing demand among athletes, increasing adoption of pain management devices and patches, e-commerce platform growth, rising drug development, rising healthcare costs.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global topical pain relief market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13744&type=smp

Growth driver of the topical pain relief market

The growing prevalence of arthritis and bone-related disorders is expected to propel the growth of the topical pain relief market going forward. Arthritis and bone-related disorders encompass medical conditions that affect the joints, bones, and surrounding tissues. Topical pain relief is often used to manage arthritis and bone-related disorders to alleviate localized pain, inflammation, and discomfort associated with these conditions, particularly in more superficial joints.

Order your report now for swift delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/topical-pain-relief-global-market-report

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the topical pain relief market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Abbvie Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Acella Pharmaceuticals LLC, Eli Lilly and Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Viatris Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V., Astellas Pharma Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Perrigo Company PLC, Galderma S.A., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Major companies operating in the topical pain relief market are focused on developing innovative products such as pain relieving cream to meet the growing demand for effective pain relief products. Pain relieving cream is an external cream that provides penetrating pain relief to help numb minor joint and muscle soreness.

Segments:

1) By Type: Prescription Pain Relief, Over-The-Counter (OTC) Pain Relief

2) By Formulation: Cream, Gel, Spray, Patch, Other Formulations

3) By Therapeutic: Non-Opioids, Opioids

4) By Distribution Channel: Pharmacies And Drug Stores, E-Commerce, Retail And Grocery Stores

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the topical pain relief market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of topical pain relief.

Topical Pain Relief Market Definition

Topical pain relief refers to analgesic medications applied to the skin or mucous membranes to alleviate pain. These products are designed to provide localized relief by delivering active ingredients directly to the site of pain or inflammation. It is used for muscle aches, joint pain, arthritis, or injuries.

Topical Pain Relief Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Topical Pain Relief Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on non-pvc iv bags market size, non-pvc iv bags market drivers and trends, non-pvc iv bags market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The non-pvc iv bags market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Neuropathic Pain Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/neuropathic-pain-global-market-report

Emergency And Other Relief Services Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/emergency-and-other-relief-services-global-market-report

Community Food, Housing, And Relief Services Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/community-food-housing-and-relief-services-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293