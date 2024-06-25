Smart hospital market analysis with opportunity segments

Smart Hospital Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The smart hospital market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $47.91 billion in 2023 to $58.58 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in patient safety initiatives, demand for integrated healthcare solutions, workforce shortages, digital transformation initiatives, increasing regulatory mandates.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The smart hospital market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $129.15 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to focus on preventive care, demand for real-time data, the proliferation of iomt devices, rising healthcare costs, rise in aging population.

Growth driver of the smart hospital market

Increasing penetration of connected devices and instruments in hospitals is expected to propel the growth of the smart hospital market going forward. Connected devices and instruments in hospitals refer to the network of internet-connected medical devices used in hospitals to capture more data across more business and medical practices. The increasing penetration of connected devices and instruments in hospitals plays a pivotal role in the development of smart hospitals by enabling enhanced patient care, operational efficiency, and data-driven decision-making.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the smart hospital market include Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, AT&T Inc., Intel Corporation, The International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc.

Major companies operating in the smart hospitals market are focusing on strategic partnerships to develop smart hospital solutions. A strategic partnership is a collaborative relationship formed between two or more entities (typically businesses) with the aim of achieving mutually beneficial goals.

Segments:

1) By Component: Hardware, Software System, Services

2) By Technology: Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Wearable Technologies, Radio Frequencies Identification, Other Technologies

3) By Connectivity: Wired, Wireless

4) By Application: Remote Medicine Management, Medical Connected Imaging, Medical Assistance, Electronic Health Record, Outpatient Vigilance

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the smart hospital market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of smart hospital.

Smart Hospital Market Definition

A smart hospital, or digital hospital, is a healthcare facility that leverages advanced technology and data-driven solutions. They are used to improve patient care, enhance operational efficiency, and provide better overall healthcare services.

Smart Hospital Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Smart Hospital Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on smart hospital market size, smart hospital market drivers and trends, smart hospital market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The smart hospital market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

