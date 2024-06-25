Surrogacy global market 2024 to reach $32.03 billion by 2028 at rate of 18.9%

Surrogacy Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The surrogacy market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $13.21 billion in 2023 to $16.01 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing infertility cases, gestational surrogacy dominance, regional market growth, age group adoption, legal and regulatory frameworks.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The surrogacy market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $32.03 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to changing social perceptions, partnerships and collaborations, reproductive technology advancements, ethical and legal complexities, recovery post-pandemic.

Growth driver of the surrogacy market

The increasing infertility rates are expected to propel the growth of the surrogacy market going forward. Infertility is defined as the failure to achieve a pregnancy after 12 months or more of regular, unprotected sexual intercourse. Surrogacy provides an alternative to traditional pregnancy for individuals or couples who cannot conceive naturally or carry a pregnancy to term.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the surrogacy market include NMC Health PLC, Care Fertility Group, Nova IVI Fertility, IVIRMA, Houston Fertility Center, Circle Surrogacy, Ovation Fertility, ConceiveAbilities, Oasis Center, New Hope Fertility Center, Growing Generations, Family Creations, Bourn Hall Clinic, AVA Clinic Scanfert.

Major companies operating in the surrogacy market are focused on developing innovative products, such as surrogacy.com, to assist surrogates and their families in successfully navigating each stage of the surrogacy journey. Surrogacy.com is a community and platform for future surrogates, surrogates, and advocates, providing support and resources for those involved in surrogacy.

Segments:

1) By Type: Gestational Surrogacy, Traditional Surrogacy

2) By Technology: In in vitro fertilization (IVF) With Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), In in vitro fertilization (IVF) Without Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), Intrauterine Insemination

3) By Application: Fertility Clinics, Surrogacy Agencies, Surrogacy Lawyers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the surrogacy market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of surrogacy.

Surrogacy Market Definition

Surrogacy is a reproductive arrangement in which a woman, known as the surrogate mother, carries and delivers a child on behalf of another person or couple. It is an essential method of assisted reproductive technology, providing a viable option for individuals or couples who are unable to conceive naturally or carry a pregnancy to term.

Surrogacy Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Surrogacy Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on surrogacy market size, surrogacy market drivers and trends, surrogacy market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The surrogacy market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

