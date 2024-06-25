SA’s regional infrastructure to thrive through new grants

Release date: 25/06/24

Round Two of the Enabling Infrastructure Grants Program will launch next month following the success of Round One which saw eight significant projects across South Australia’s regions offered grants between $230,000 and $1 million.

A further $5 million will be made available for grants of between $50,000 and $1 million, with the maximum amount extended to $2 million where there are exceptionally broad benefits.

The program forms part of the $15 million Thriving Regions Fund and provides funding for infrastructure projects that build resilient regional communities and promote a strong regional economy.

South Australian regional industries contribute $36.7 billion to the state’s economy. The program invests in infrastructure to support regional communities and to attract and retain both people and businesses in regional South Australia.

Eligible applicants, including Local Government Authorities, Statutory Authorities, charities, businesses, and co-operatives, will soon be able to submit Expressions of Interest (EOI) for significant projects that meet the needs of their region.

Round One grant offers totalled $5.07 million for projects ranging from accommodation for workers in critical seasonal roles, childcare facilities, health, and education centres as well as community and sports facilities.

Round One of the Enabling Infrastructure funding around the state included:

$1 million for the Royal Flying Doctor Service towards building an Integrated Primary Health and Education Centre in Port Augusta.

$800,000 for Keith Industrial Estate Expansion towards 10 serviced allotments within the Industrial Estate

$500,000 to Jrod Pty Ltd for the Naracoorte Childcare Centre Refurbishment, creating a new 60 child early learning centre.

$517,976 to Mypolonga Combined Sports Club for a major complex and facilities upgrade

$1 million to Wakefield Regional Council towards building infrastructure for Port Wakefield's Cultural Connection.

$230,439 to the Kangaroo Island Community Club towards its Regional Worker’s Accommodation Fit-Out Project.

$665,000 to District Council of Elliston towards its additional Short-Term Worker Accommodation and Services in Lock.



Assessment of EOIs will include consultation with relevant Regional Development Australia associations for alignment with regional priorities before further consideration by the Minister for Primary Industries and Regions, Clare Scriven, and invitation to full application.

Quotes

Attributable to Clare Scriven

The first round of the Enabling Infrastructure Grants Program saw the commencement of vital projects around the state, from education to business, sports, arts, and health – our regions are going to be more equipped for growth through the Enabling Infrastructure Program.

This funding makes a real difference in our regional communities who contribute so much to our state’s economy.

I look forward to opening this new round of funding in July and encourage community organisations in our rural and regional communities to work with us as we support thriving regions.