Global Stationary Fuel Cell Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Stationary Fuel Cell Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The stationary fuel cell market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $4.12 billion in 2023 to $5.01 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to energy independence goals, government incentives and policies, demand for sustainable power generation, grid resilience and reliability, and integration with renewable energy.

Increasing Number of Data Centers Boosts Market Growth

The increasing number of data centers is expected to propel the growth of the stationary fuel cell market going forward. A data center is a facility used to house computer systems and associated components, such as telecommunications and storage systems. Data centers require a continuous and reliable power supply to prevent data loss and downtime. Stationary fuel cells are an excellent backup power source, ensuring uninterrupted operations during grid outages or fluctuations. For instance, in January 2021, according to the United States International Trade Commission, a US-based Government agency, there were 2,600 data centers in the U.S., and nearly 8,000 new data centers were added globally in 2021. Therefore, the increasing number of data centers is driving the growth of the stationary fuel cell market.

Key Players

Major companies operating in the stationary fuel cell market report are Posco Energy Co.Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Denso Corporation, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Cummins Inc., Bloom Energy Corporation, Plug Power Inc., Fuji Electric Co Ltd., Fuelcell Energy Inc., SFC Energy AG, Ballard Power Systems Inc., Nuvera Fuel Cells LLC, Hydrogenics Corporation, Altergy Systems, Ceres Power Holdings PLC, Elcore GmbH, Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte Ltd., Intelligent Energy Limited, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc., ITM Power PLC, FC TecNrgy Pvt Ltd., Aris Renewable Energy LLC, Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology B.V., Sainergy Tech Inc., AFC Energy PLC, Amogy Inc., GenCell Ltd., Convion Ltd.

Trends in Stationary Fuel Cell Technology

Major companies operating in the stationary fuel cell market are concentrating on developing innovative solutions, such as methanol fuel cell technology, to provide reliable services to their customers in the market. Methanol fuel cell technology is an electrochemical energy conversion solution that directly transforms the chemical energy of liquid methanol into electrical energy. For instance, in February 2023, Blue World Technologies ApS, a Denmark-based manufacturer and developer of high-temperature proton exchange membrane fuel cells, launched the CellPack Stationary. CellPack Stationary is a revolutionary methanol fuel cell technology for stationary power production. The CellPack Stationary is available as a 5-, 10-, or 15-kW system for installation as an emergency, supplementary, or primary electrical source, per client requirements. The CellPack Stationary is an advanced system that replaces traditional fossil-based generators with superior efficiency, continuous electricity production, a pure methanol fuel source, and IoT-based remote surveillance. The CellPack Stationary is designed exclusively for the telecommunications sector.

Segments:

The stationary fuel cell market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC), Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (PAFC), Molten Carbonate Fuel Cell (MCFC), Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC), Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC), Other Types

2) By Capacity: 1kW To 5kW, 5kW To 250kW, 250kW To 1MW, More Than 1MW, Less Than 1kW

3) By Application: Combined Heat And Power (CHP), Prime Power, Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS), Other Applications

4) By End-Use Industry: Transportation, Defense, Oil And Gas, Utilities, Other End-use Industries

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the stationary fuel cell market in 2023. The regions covered in the stationary fuel cell market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

