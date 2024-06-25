Industrial Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $2.23 Billion by 2028

Industrial Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The industrial wireless local area network (WLAN) market has witnessed robust growth, with revenues expected to increase from $1.63 billion in 2023 to $1.74 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of wireless communication in industrial settings, prolonged machine lifecycles, and substantial investments in emerging technologies, including Industry 4.0.

The market is anticipated to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $2.23 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%. Factors contributing to this growth include the digital transformation of industries, rising demand for environmentally sustainable products, and the need for reliable and secure communication solutions in industrial environments.

Rising Adoption of IoT Drives Market Growth

The industrial wireless local area network (WLAN) market is propelled by the increasing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT). IoT facilitates real-time data exchange among interconnected devices, enhancing operational efficiency in industrial settings. As IoT adoption accelerates, driven by advancements in remote monitoring and connectivity solutions, the demand for robust WLAN solutions grows to support seamless communication across industrial IoT ecosystems.

Key Players and Market Trends

Leading companies such as Dell Technologies Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and Siemens AG are at the forefront of the industrial WLAN market, focusing on developing advanced solutions to enhance productivity and operational safety. For example, Moxa Inc. launched next-generation industrial wireless networking solutions, including the AWK-3252A and AWK-4252A Series AP/bridge/client devices, which leverage IEEE 802.11ac technology to meet the increasing demand for high-speed data transmission in industrial applications.

Market Segments

• Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

• Technology: 802.11 a/b/g, 802.11 n(WIFI 4), 802.11 ac(WIFI 5), 802.11 ax(WIFI 6)

• Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

• End-User: Water And Wastewater, Power, Oil And Gas, Automotive, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

North America dominated the industrial WLAN market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Detailed regional insights and growth opportunities are available in the comprehensive market report.

Industrial Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Industrial Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on industrial wireless local area network (WLAN) market size, industrial wireless local area network (WLAN) market drivers and trends, industrial wireless local area network (WLAN) market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The industrial wireless local area network (WLAN) market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

