Managed Information Services Market Set to Surge, Projected to Reach $595.16 Billion by 2028

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global managed information services (MIS) market is expected to grow significantly, increasing from $277.66 billion in 2023 to $324.67 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 16.9%. Despite challenges, the market is anticipated to reach $595.16 billion by 2028, driven by the rising emphasis on cybersecurity and the evolving IT landscape.

Growing Emphasis on Cybersecurity Drives Market Growth

A growing emphasis on cybersecurity is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the MIS market. Cybersecurity protects systems, networks, and data from unauthorized access and attacks. The increasing sophistication of cyberattacks and the proliferation of cybercrime are major drivers for robust cybersecurity measures. For instance, the Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology reported that in 2022, cybercrime impacted 11% of businesses and 8% of charities, rising to 26% for medium-sized companies and 37% for large corporations in 2023. Consequently, the need for comprehensive cybersecurity solutions is driving the demand for managed information services.

Explore comprehensive insights into the managed information services market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=14421&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Major players in the managed information services market include Microsoft Corporation, Verizon Communications Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, among others. These companies are focusing on developing advanced solutions to maintain a competitive edge. For instance, in February 2024, Intel Corporation launched its new Edge Platform for scaling AI applications, simplifying the development, deployment, and management of edge AI solutions. This innovation aims to accelerate deployment, improve total cost of ownership, and enhance returns on investment.

Managed Information Services Market Segments:

• Solution: Managed Networks, Managed Infrastructure, Managed Communication, Managed Security, Managed Data Center

• Function: Data Backup And Recovery, Network Monitoring And Security, Human Resource, System Management

• Deployment Mode: On-Premise, Cloud

• End-User: Energy And Utility, Healthcare, Financial, Manufacturing, Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Government, Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunications, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading Growth

North America was the largest region in the managed information services market in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the managed information services market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/managed-information-services-global-market-report

Managed Information Services Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Managed Information Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on managed information services market size, managed information services market drivers and trends, managed information services market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The managed information services market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

