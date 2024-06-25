Skin packaging market size, share, revenue, trends and drivers for 2024-2033

Skin Packaging Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The skin packaging market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $11.09 billion in 2023 to $11.78 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to retail industry demand, product visibility and display, cost-effective packaging, customization and branding opportunities, food industry compliance.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The skin packaging market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $14.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to e-commerce packaging solutions, increased focus on recyclability, globalization of retail chains, rising consumer preferences for freshness, rising consumer preferences for freshness.

Growth driver of the skin packaging market

Growing demand for the food industry is expected to propel the growth of the skin packaging market going forward. The food industry encompasses the production, processing, distribution, and consumption of food products. Skin packaging, known for its ability to provide a protective and visually appealing covering for food products, is favored in the food industry for its ability to enhance product visibility and freshness.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the skin packaging market include Dow Chemical Company, Westrock Company, Berry Global, Amcor PLC, Tetra Pak International SA, Sealed Air Corporation, MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmüller SE & Co. KG, Windmöller & Hölscher, Bemis Company, Inc., ProAmpac, Ampac Group, Flexopack SA, Linpac Packaging Limited.

Major companies operating in the skin packaging market are developing innovative products, such as skin films, to better serve customers. Skin films, or vacuum skin packaging (VSP) films, are a type of thin, transparent plastic material used to wrap products tightly onto a backing board or tray.

Segments:

1) By Type: Carded Skin Packaging, Non-Carded Skin Packaging

2) By Base Material: Plastic Films, Paper and Paperboard, Polyethylene, Base Materials

3) By Application: Food, Consumer Goods, Industrial Goods

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the skin packaging market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of skin packaging.

Skin Packaging Market Definition

Skin packaging is a kind of carded packaging in which a product is positioned in trays or on a piece of paperboard, and the product and paperboard are covered with a thin sheet of transparent plastic. It is commonly used in the packaging of food products such as seafood and meat and the packaging of car parts, consumer goods, and hardware.

