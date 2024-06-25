Geospatial Analytics AI Market Poised for Rapid Expansion, Projected to Reach $0.32 Billion by 2028

Geospatial Analytics AI Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The geospatial analytics AI market, integrating artificial intelligence techniques with geospatial data analysis, has witnessed exponential growth in recent years. Starting from $0.08 billion in 2023, the market is expected to reach $0.11 billion in 2024, growing at a remarkable CAGR of 31.4%. It will grow to $0.32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.9%. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of AI across various industries, heightened demand for surveillance and monitoring capabilities, rapid advancements in machine learning technologies, and the pressing need for efficient operational solutions.

Internet Penetration Driving Market Growth

The proliferation of internet penetration globally is set to propel the geospatial analytics AI market further. Internet penetration facilitates widespread connectivity, information access, and economic opportunities, thereby driving the demand for AI-driven geospatial analytics. According to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), global internet penetration reached 66% of the world's population in 2022, with significant growth expected. This expansion will enhance digital inclusion efforts and optimize resource allocation through spatial analysis.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies such as Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Amazon.com Inc. are at the forefront of developing advanced geospatial and AI platforms. These platforms enable scenario planning and monitoring by leveraging AI's predictive capabilities with geospatial data insights. For example, Deloitte recently launched a geospatial and AI platform powered by Google Cloud, enhancing disaster response planning and urban development strategies through detailed land-use insights.

Segments

• Data Source: Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), Remote Sensing, Geo Tagging, Other Data Sources

• Solution: Hardware, Software, Services

• Deployment: Cloud, On-Premises

• Application: Real Estate, Sales And Marketing, Coastal Application, Agriculture, Fraud Detection, Surveying, Hazard Assessment, Natural Resource Management, Transportation And Logistics, National Labs, Other Applications

Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

In 2023, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the geospatial analytics AI market, driven by rapid technological advancements and increasing adoption across sectors. Detailed regional insights and growth opportunities are available in the comprehensive market report.

