All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

t will grow to $52.55 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All-wheel drive (AWD) market is a drivetrain configuration that distributes power to all four wheels of a vehicle, enhancing traction and stability on various road surfaces. AWD systems play a critical role in improving vehicle performance during acceleration, cornering, and braking maneuvers.

Market Size

The all-wheel drive market has exhibited strong growth, increasing from $36.51 billion in 2023 to an estimated $39.57 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 8.4%. This growth has been driven by heightened demand for enhanced traction, off-road capability, safety, and stability features, alongside preferences for luxury and premium vehicles, particularly within the expanding sports utility vehicle (SUV) segment. Looking forward, the market is poised for continued robust expansion, projected to reach $52.55 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.3%. Factors contributing to this growth include increasing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, advancements in vehicle connectivity, urbanization trends favoring compact AWD vehicles, regulatory requirements on emissions, and integration of all-wheel drive systems into autonomous vehicles. Key trends include the development of dynamic torque vectoring systems, integration of smart connectivity and over-the-air updates, advancements in lightweighting technologies, strategic collaborations to facilitate autonomous vehicle integration, and expanding market presence in emerging economies.

Rise in Fuel-Efficient Vehicles

The demand for fuel-efficient vehicles is expected to propel the expansion of the all-wheel-drive market. Fuel efficiency is crucial in reducing overall energy consumption and emissions. AWD systems contribute to better handling and stability, optimizing vehicle efficiency by minimizing sudden accelerations and braking. For instance, new standards set by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) mandate increased fuel efficiency requirements for vehicles manufactured from 2026 onwards, further stimulating market growth.

Key Players and Market Trends

Leading companies such as Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, and Daimler AG are at the forefront of the AWD market, focusing on innovative technologies like intelligent AWD systems. These systems dynamically distribute power among wheels to enhance performance and appeal to performance-oriented consumers.

In a notable development, Infiniti Motor Company introduced the INFINITI QX60 featuring an advanced Intelligent All-Wheel-Drive system in March 2021. This system utilizes direct coupling mechanisms for rapid power distribution to enhance traction and stability, showcasing advancements in AWD technology for superior vehicle capability and performance.

Market Segments

• Type: Automatic All-Wheel Drive (AWD), Manual All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

• Component: Differential, Transfer Case, Propeller Shaft, Power Transfer Unit, Final Drive Unit

• Application: Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America emerged as the largest region in the all-wheel drive market in 2023, driven by high adoption rates of AWD systems in vehicles across various segments. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, supported by increasing automotive production and technological advancements.

All-Wheel Drive Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The All-Wheel Drive Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on all-wheel drive market size, all-wheel drive market drivers and trends, all-wheel drive market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The all-wheel drive market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

