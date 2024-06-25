Energy Consulting Market Segments, Driver, Restraints, And Trends

Energy Consulting Market Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The energy consulting market has witnessed robust growth, with revenues increasing from $16.76 billion in 2023 to an estimated $17.72 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. This growth trajectory is attributed to factors such as the renewable energy revolution, energy security concerns, and the liberalization and deregulation of energy markets. Environmental considerations and the rising demand for electricity have also bolstered market expansion.

Steady Growth Projected Amid Energy Transition and Decarbonization Goals

The energy consulting market is anticipated to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $21.17 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.5%. This growth will be driven by ongoing energy transitions, decarbonization initiatives, and the adoption of energy-as-a-service models. The industrial revolution, coupled with stringent government regulations, will further propel market expansion.

Increasing Demand for Energy Efficiency Spurs Market Growth

The rising demand for energy efficiency is a pivotal factor fueling the growth of the energy consulting market. Energy efficiency measures aim to optimize energy consumption while minimizing waste, addressing concerns about environmental sustainability, energy costs, and resource conservation. Organizations across various sectors are increasingly seeking energy-efficient solutions to reduce carbon emissions and enhance operational efficiency.

Major Players and Technological Advancements

Key companies in the energy consulting market, including Accenture plc, Schneider Electric SE, and Arthur D. Little Inc., are focusing on developing advanced technological solutions. For example, GE Vernova launched a re-envisioned Positive Sequence Load Flow Analysis (PSLF) software in July 2023. This software enables faster and more efficient power system modeling, essential for optimizing electrical grids and ensuring reliability under diverse operational scenarios.

Segments of the Energy Consulting Market

• Type: Reducing Energy Costs, Managing Risks

• Component: Solution, Services • Deployment Model: On-Premise, Cloud, Hybrid

• Application: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

• Industry: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Energy And Utility, Information Technology And Telecommunication, Retail And E-Commerce, Manufacturing, Government And Defense, Media And Entertainment, Other Industries

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America emerged as the largest region in the energy consulting market in 2023, driven by significant investments in energy efficiency and renewable energy initiatives. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Energy Consulting Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Energy Consulting Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on energy consulting market size, energy consulting market drivers and trends, energy consulting market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The energy consulting market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

