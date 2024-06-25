Geophysical Services and Equipment Market Set for Growth, Expected to Reach $16.15 Billion by 2028

Geophysical Services and Equipment Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market for geophysical services and equipment, essential for studying the earth's subsurface, is poised for steady growth. Starting from $13.14 billion in 2023, it is projected to reach $13.81 billion in 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. It will grow to $16.15 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0%. This growth can be attributed to infrastructure development, increased urbanization, and rising demand for geotechnical engineering and water resource management.

Renewable Energy Demand Drives Market Growth

The shift towards renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power is a key driver for the geophysical services and equipment market. These technologies rely on geophysical surveys to identify suitable locations, boosting the market's expansion. For instance, the European Union achieved a 23.0% share of renewable energy in 2022, underscoring the pivotal role of geophysical services in advancing clean energy solutions.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies like Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton Company, and Fugro Suhaimi Company Ltd. are focusing on advanced software solutions to enhance operational efficiency. INOVA Geophysical's HyperQ software, launched in 2021, exemplifies innovation in seismic acquisition and processing, improving subsurface imaging for oil and gas exploration.

Market Segments

• Service Type: Multi-client Data Acquisition, Contractual Data Acquisition, Image Processing

• Equipment Type: Electrical Resistivity, Electromagnetic, Seismic, Other Equipment Types

• Technology: Seismic, Magnetic, Electromagnetic, Gravity, LIDAR, Other Technologies

• End-Users: Minerals and Mining, Oil and Gas, Wind Energy, Water Exploration, Archaeological Research, Others End-Users

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading Growth

North America dominated the market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region through 2028. Detailed regional dynamics and growth opportunities are covered comprehensively in the full report.

