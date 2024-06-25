Embedded Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $19.49 Billion by 2028

Field-Programmable Gate Array Market Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The embedded field-programmable gate array market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $19.49 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The embedded field-programmable gate array (FPGA) market has witnessed rapid expansion in recent years, driven by its reconfigurable nature and versatility across various electronic and digital systems. Valued at $9.6 billion in 2023, the market is projected to grow to $11.09 billion in 2024, marking a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%. It will grow to $19.49 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%.This growth trajectory is attributed to the rising demand for customized integrated circuits and increased adoption across sectors like telecom, military, aerospace, automotive, and consumer electronics.

5G Networks Propel Market Growth

The rapid expansion of 5G networks is set to accelerate the embedded FPGA market further. As the fifth generation of mobile networks, 5G offers enhanced data transfer speeds, lower latency, and increased capacity, bolstering the capabilities of FPGAs in IoT and embedded systems. By enabling high-speed wireless connectivity, 5G facilitates real-time data processing and responsiveness, thereby driving demand in diverse applications.

Key Players and Technological Advancements

Leading companies in the embedded FPGA market such as Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, and AMD Inc. are focusing on innovation to enhance profitability. For instance, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. launched the AMD Versal Premium VP1902 adaptive SoC in June 2023, which integrates FPGA flexibility with traditional SoC functionality. This advancement supports complex semiconductor designs and applications in AI and ASIC development, illustrating the industry's commitment to technological innovation.

Market Segments

The embedded FPGA market is segmented based on type, technology, and application:

• Type: Electrically Erasable Programmable Read-only Memory, Antifuse, Static Random Access Memory, Factual Lines About Submarine Hazards, Other Types

• Technology: Very Large-Scale Integration (VLSI), Integrated Circuit, Programmable Logic Device

• Application: Data Processing, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Military And Aerospace, Automotive, Telecommunications, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the embedded FPGA market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The region's growth is driven by technological advancements and increasing investments in sectors like consumer electronics and automotive.

Embedded Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Embedded Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on embedded field-programmable gate array (FPGA) market size, embedded field-programmable gate array (FPGA) market drivers and trends, embedded field-programmable gate array (FPGA) market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The embedded field-programmable gate array (FPGA) market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

