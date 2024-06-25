Semantic knowledge graphing global market 2024 to reach $2.47 billion by 2028 at rate of 13.5%

Semantic Knowledge Graphing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The semantic knowledge graphing market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.29 billion in 2023 to $1.49 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing need for interoperability, growing need for structured data, increasing number of internet users, rising demand for semantic knowledge graphing in the healthcare sector, growing demand for semantic knowledge graphing in the e-commerce sector, rising demand for semantic knowledge graphing in the manufacturing sector.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The semantic knowledge graphing market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $2.47 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing use of natural language processing and machine learning, increasing need for data integration and analytics, increasing volume of data on the internet, growing traction of knowledge graphs for quick knowledge base search, advancements in resolving data access and availability issues, changing in customer expectations, increasing demand for 5g technology in emerging economies.

Growth driver of the semantic knowledge graphing market

The growing need for structured data is expected to propel the growth of the semantic knowledge graphing market going forward. Structured data refers to data that is organized and formatted in a way that is easily identifiable and searchable by computer systems. Semantic knowledge graphing enhances the value and utility of structured data by providing a framework for organizing and connecting information in a meaningful way.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the semantic knowledge graphing market include Amazon.com Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Facebook Inc., The International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation.

Major companies operating in the semantic knowledge graphing market are developing innovative products, such as Amazon Neptune, to organize and connect structured and unstructured data in a meaningful way. Amazon Neptune is a graph database service that caters to the storage and processing needs of extensive interconnected datasets.

Segments:

1) By Knowledge Graph Type: Context-rich Knowledge Graphs, External-sensing Knowledge Graphs, Natural Language Processing (NLP) Knowledge Graphs

2) By Data Source: Structured, Unstructured, Semi-structured

3) By Task Type: Link Prediction, Entity Resolution, Link-based Clustering

4) By Application: Semantic Search, Question and Answer (QnA) Machines, Information Retrieval, Electronic Reading, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Manufacturing

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the semantic knowledge graphing market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of semantic knowledge graphing.

Semantic Knowledge Graphing Market Definition

Semantic knowledge graphing refers to the process of creating a visual representation of knowledge in a structured format, using semantic relationships between different concepts and entities. Semantic knowledge graphs are often used in various fields, such as artificial intelligence, data management, and information retrieval, to represent complex relationships between data entities in a meaningful way.

Semantic Knowledge Graphing Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Semantic Knowledge Graphing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on semantic knowledge graphing size, semantic knowledge graphing market drivers and trends, semantic knowledge graphing market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The semantic knowledge graphing market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

