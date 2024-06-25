Micro-electromechanical Systems (MEMS) Gyroscopes Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments

Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) Gyroscopes Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes market, which measures angular velocity through the Coriolis effect, has witnessed robust growth in recent years. From $2.17 billion in 2023, it is projected to reach $2.38 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 9.8%. This growth is driven by the increasing demand in consumer electronics, automotive applications, wearable devices, and cost reductions.

Expansion of IoT and Wearable Health Tech Fuel Market Growth

The market is expected to continue its strong growth trajectory, reaching $3.30 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.4%. Factors contributing to this growth include the expansion of IoT applications, the rise in wearable health technologies, adoption in autonomous vehicles and robotics, and regulatory compliance initiatives.

Explore the global MEMS gyroscopes market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=14431&type=smp

Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) Gyroscopes Market Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies such as Robert Bosch GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, and Honeywell International Inc. are focusing on advancements like ultra-miniaturization, multi-axis gyroscopes, and low-power designs. Innovations such as the IAM-20380HT by TDK Corporation underscore the industry's drive for highly accurate and reliable gyroscopes tailored for automotive applications.

In November 2022, TDK Corporation launched the IAM-20380HT, the world's first monolithic stand-alone MEMS gyroscope, designed for non-safety automotive applications. This innovation highlights its capability to operate across a wide temperature range while delivering precise measurement data essential for navigation and vehicle tracking.

Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) Gyroscopes Market Segments

• Type: Vibrating Wheel, Tuning Fork, Foucault Pendulum, Wine Glass Resonator, Other Types

• Application: Mobile Devices, Cameras and Camcorders, Gaming Consoles, Other Applications

• End-Use Industry: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Industrial, Marine, Other End-Use Industries

North America Leads the Market

In 2023, North America dominated the MEMS gyroscopes market, with significant contributions from the United States and Canada. The region's leadership is attributed to its advanced technological infrastructure and widespread adoption of MEMS gyroscopes across various industries.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global MEMS gyroscopes market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/micro-electromechanical-systems-mems-gyroscopes-global-market-report

Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) Gyroscopes Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) Gyroscopes Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes market size, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes market drivers and trends, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Military Embedded Systems Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/military-embedded-systems-global-market-report

Offshore Mooring Systems Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/offshore-mooring-systems-global-market-report

Solar Shading Systems Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/solar-shading-systems-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293