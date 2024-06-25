Secure Access Service Edge Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

Secure Access Service Edge Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The secure access service edge (SASE) market, a comprehensive cybersecurity framework blending network security and wide area networking (WAN) capabilities, is experiencing exponential growth. The market is expected to surge from $1.89 billion in 2023 to $2.4 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.0%. This trend is attributed to the rise in remote work, increased cloud adoption, and growing cybersecurity threats. The pandemic has accelerated the need for secure and efficient remote access solutions, driving organizations towards SASE adoption.

Driving Force: Rising Mobile Users

The exponential growth of the secure access service edge market is fueled by the increasing number of mobile users worldwide. With the proliferation of smartphones, tablets, and laptops, mobile devices have become primary tools for accessing services and information. In 2022 alone, there were 71.8 million active mobile connections, marking a 3.8% increase from the previous year. Moreover, projections suggest that by 2025, 95% of the UK population will own smartphones. This surge in mobile users amplifies security vulnerabilities, making robust access control mechanisms imperative. Secure access services address these challenges by implementing stringent authentication, encryption, and access control protocols, safeguarding sensitive data and resources.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major players in the secure access service edge market, including Cisco Systems Inc., Broadcom Inc., and VMware Inc., are focusing on developing cloud-based technologies to gain a competitive edge. Cloud-based solutions integrated into the SASE network architecture streamline security and networking functions, offering a unified, cloud-native approach. For instance, Zscaler Inc. introduced Zscaler Resilience, a suite of capabilities designed to bolster the robustness of its architecture and operations. These features ensure uninterrupted connections between users, devices, and critical cloud applications, enhancing business continuity and resilience.

Segments:

The secure access service edge market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Offering: Network As A Service, Security As A Service

2) By Organization Size: Large Enterprise, Small And Medium Enterprises

3) By End-User Vertical: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology And Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Emerging as a Key Market

While North America currently dominates the secure access service edge market, Asia-Pacific is poised to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

