Chondroplasty Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The chondroplasty market has experienced robust growth, expanding from $12.92 billion in 2023 to an anticipated $13.77 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This growth has been driven by factors such as increased incidence of sports-related injuries, patient preference for non-invasive joint treatments, advancements in postoperative care, enhanced healthcare provider skills, and rising prevalence of joint disorders. Looking ahead, the market is poised for continued strong expansion, projected to reach $17.29 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.8%. Future growth will be supported by the integration of regenerative medicine, emphasis on outpatient procedures, introduction of innovative biomaterials, growing incidence of musculoskeletal conditions, and the expanding elderly population. Key trends include advancements in rehabilitation technology, adoption of arthroscopic methods, progress in cartilage repair and regeneration techniques, innovation in surgical instruments, and the incorporation of navigation systems in surgical procedures.

Increase in Knee Surgery Drives Market Growth

The surge in knee surgeries is a pivotal factor propelling the chondroplasty market forward. Knee surgery procedures, encompassing treatments like total knee arthroplasty (TKA), have significantly risen. The National Library of Medicine reported a substantial increase, with expectations of further growth in knee surgeries by 2040 and 2060. This trend underscores the growing demand for chondroplasty procedures to address knee joint conditions effectively.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the chondroplasty market, such as Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, and Stryker Corporation, are focusing on innovative technologies to enhance patient care. These innovations include the development of articular cartilage segmentation tools, which use deep learning algorithms to provide precise assessments of cartilage integrity from MRI scans. For instance, RSIP Vision introduced an Articular Cartilage Segmentation Tool designed to streamline cartilage-sparing procedures like chondroplasty and micro-fracture, ensuring optimal treatment outcomes.

Segments:

• Type: Radiofrequency Ablation Chondroplasty, Abrasion Chondroplasty, Atellar Chondroplasty, Meniscal Repair, Tissue Removal, Other Types

• Anatomy: Knee, Shoulder, Hip, Other Anatomies

• Equipment: Shavers, Radiofrequency Devices, Arthroscope, Other Equipment

• End Use: Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Academic Research, Other End Uses

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America dominated the chondroplasty market in 2023, driven by advancements in healthcare infrastructure and increasing surgical volumes. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit substantial growth, propelled by rising healthcare investments and improving healthcare facilities.

