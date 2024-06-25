Fluorescence Microscopy Market Segments, Driver, Restraints, And Trends

Fluorescence Microscopy Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fluorescence microscopy market size is poised for significant growth, projected to expand from $10.33 billion in 2023 to $11.52 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. This growth trajectory is expected to continue, reaching $17.37 billion by 2028, driven by advancements in super-resolution imaging, expansion of multiplexing capabilities, and the integration of single-cell analysis technologies.

Rising Drug Discovery Development Drives Market Growth

The escalating efforts in drug discovery development are a crucial driver for the fluorescence microscopy market. Drug discovery involves identifying and developing new pharmaceutical compounds, necessitating advanced imaging techniques for visualizing and characterizing drug candidates. Fluorescence microscopy plays a vital role in this process, providing detailed insights into disease biology and therapeutic interventions. For instance, IQVIA Inc. projects that pharmaceutical expenditure in the US will reach between $380 and $400 billion by 2025, up from $359 billion in 2020, reflecting a CAGR of 0-3%. This increase underscores the growing demand for fluorescence microscopy in drug discovery.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the fluorescence microscopy market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Keyence Corporation, and Olympus Corporation, among others. These companies are focusing on innovative advancements to stay competitive and meet the rising demand for advanced imaging solutions.

In a notable development, Nikon Corporation launched the ECLIPSE Ji in September 2023, a digital inverted microscope leveraging AI to automate cellular image acquisition and analysis. This innovation aims to streamline workflows in cancer and nerve disease research, featuring an eyepiece-less design, AI-powered automation, and high-quality optics.

Segments:

• Type: Upright Fluorescence Microscopy, Inverted Fluorescence Microscopy

• Application: Biology, Medical Science, Material Science, Other Applications

• End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic And Research Institutes

Geographical Insights: North America Leads the Market

North America dominated the fluorescence microscopy market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its leading position. The report covers other regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing detailed insights into regional dynamics and growth opportunities.

Fluorescence Microscopy Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Fluorescence Microscopy Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on fluorescence microscopy market size, fluorescence microscopy market drivers and trends, fluorescence microscopy market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The fluorescence microscopy market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

