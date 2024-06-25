Global Sanger Sequencing Market Segments, Driver, Restraints, And Trends

Sanger Sequencing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sanger sequencing, also known as chain termination sequencing, is a method used to determine the nucleotide sequence of DNA. This sequencing technique is particularly useful for smaller-scale projects and for validating the results of deep sequencing, as it can produce DNA sequence reads of over 500 nucleotides with high accuracy.

The global sanger sequencing market has experienced rapid growth in recent years and is projected to continue expanding. The market is expected to grow from $2.29 billion in 2023 to $2.75 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.9%. This growth can be attributed to increased demand in research, medical diagnostics, pharmaceutical development, agricultural applications, forensic analysis, biomarker discovery, and genetic evolution studies. By 2028, the market is forecasted to reach $5.30 billion, growing at a CAGR of 17.8%.

Increasing Genetic Illness Drives Market Growth

The rise in genetic illnesses is a significant factor propelling the growth of the sanger sequencing market. Genetic illnesses, also known as genetic disorders, are medical conditions caused by abnormalities or mutations in an individual's DNA. Sanger sequencing plays a crucial role in diagnosing genetic illnesses by determining the exact sequence of nucleotides in a specific gene or DNA region. For instance, according to the Genetic Rare Diseases Information Center (GARD), there were approximately 7,000 known rare genetic diseases in the United States, affecting about 1 in 10 people, or 30 million individuals, in 2020-2021. The increasing prevalence of genetic illnesses is driving the growth of the sanger sequencing market.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the sanger sequencing market include Hoffmann-La Roche, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Eurofins Scientific, Illumina Inc., Beckman Coulter, PerkinElmer Inc., BGI Group, LGC Limited, GenScript, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., Macrogen Inc., GENEWIZ Inc., Quintara Biosciences, CeMIA SA, Source BioScience, Microsynth AG, Fasteris SA, GenHunter Corporation, Nucleics Pty. Ltd., SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd., StarSEQ GmbH, GATC Biotech AG, and Agilent Technologies.

Companies in the sanger sequencing market are focusing on developing advanced systems to drive revenue growth. Advanced sanger sequencing systems are designed to handle higher throughput, allowing for the simultaneous processing of multiple samples. For instance, in October 2021, Promega Corporation launched the ProDye Terminator Sequencing System, which is compatible with all capillary electrophoresis (CE) platforms. This system enables research labs to perform Sanger sequencing on any CE instrument, making it suitable for various laboratory sizes.

Segments:

The sanger sequencing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Sequencing: Shotgun Sequencing, Targeted Gene Sequencing, Other Sequencing

2) By Laboratory: Wet Labs, Dry Labs

3) By Research: In-House, Outsourced

4) By Application: Diagnostics, Biomarkers and Cancer, Reproductive Health, Personalized Medicine, Forensics, Other Applications

5) By End User: Academic, Government Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals, Clinics

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the sanger sequencing market in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the sanger sequencing market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

