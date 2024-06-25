The Fishing Drones Market Size - $0.89 Billion In 2024

Fishing Drones Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Fishing Drones Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2024

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fishing drones market is projected to grow from $0.79 billion in 2023 to $0.89 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 12.5%. The market's remarkable expansion is attributed to the growing demand for sustainable fishing practices, regulatory support for remote monitoring, and increasing adoption of unmanned aerial vehicles. By 2028, the market size is expected to reach $1.41 billion, with a CAGR of 12.2%, driven by advancements in hybrid and solar-powered drones, transparent seafood supply chains, and the evolution of multi-sensor payloads.

Rising Demand for Aquaculture Fuels Market Growth

The increasing demand for aquaculture significantly boosts the fishing drones market. Aquaculture, the practice of cultivating and harvesting aquatic animals under controlled conditions, is expanding due to rising seafood demand and declining wild fish stocks. Fishing drones enhance operational efficiency and sustainability in aquaculture. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization, aquaculture production is expected to reach 106 million metric tons by 2030, a 22% increase from 2020 levels. This surge in aquaculture demand propels the fishing drone market forward.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the fishing drones market include Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Kongsberg Maritime AS, Oceaneering International Inc., SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., and Yuneec International Co. Ltd. These companies focus on innovative solutions to combat illegal fishing, protect marine environments, and promote sustainable fishing practices. For example, Urban Drones, in partnership with SwellPro, introduced the FD3 Waterproof Fishing

Drone in December 2023, featuring autopilot capabilities, a 1-mile casting range, and an IP67 waterproof rating.

Segments:

• Type: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing

• Payload Capacity: Below 1 Kg, 1 To 2 Kg, Above 2 Kg

• Application: Commercial Fishing, Recreational Fishing, Other Applications

North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the fishing drones market in 2023. The regions covered in the fishing drones market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

