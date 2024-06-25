High-Speed Data Converter Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $4.57 Billion by 2028

High-Speed Data Converter Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The high-speed data converter market size is projected to grow from $3.21 billion in 2023 to $3.45 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for high-definition multimedia content, growing adoption of digital signal processing techniques, expansion of telecommunications networks, and the emergence of Internet of Things (IoT) applications. The market is anticipated to reach $4.57 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.2%, driven by advances in miniaturization, higher sampling rates and increased resolution, adoption of advanced digital signal processing algorithms, and a growing emphasis on energy efficiency and low power consumption.

Growing Need for High-Bandwidth Communication Systems Fuels Market Growth

The growing need for high-bandwidth communication systems is expected to drive the growth of the high-speed data converter market. High-bandwidth communication systems, which refer to networks capable of rapidly transmitting large amounts of data, rely on high-speed data converters to ensure efficient and accurate signal processing. Factors such as increasing data demands, advanced technologies like 5G and IoT, and the popularity of bandwidth-intensive applications and services are propelling this growth. For instance, according to 5G Americas, global 5G wireless connections increased by 76% from the end of 2021 to the end of 2022, reaching 1.05 billion, and are projected to reach 5.9 billion by the end of 2027.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the high-speed data converter market include Broadcom Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, STMicroelectronics N.V., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Analog Devices Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Integrated Device Technology Inc., ON Semiconductor Corporation, Microchip Technology Inc., Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Keysight Technologies, Rohm Co. Ltd., Maxim Integrated Products Inc., Yokogawa Test & Measurement Corporation, Cirrus Logic Inc., National Instruments Corporation, Linear Technology, Mercury Systems Inc., Cohu Inc., Semtech Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions Inc., ADLINK Technology Inc., Silicon Laboratories Inc., and Inphi Corporation.

Trends and Innovations

Major companies in the high-speed data converter market are focused on developing advanced solutions to enhance performance and functionality. For example, Socionext Inc. launched 7nm ADC and DAC for 5G direct RF transmitters and receivers in September 2023, along with a cutting-edge direct RF data converter PHY solution. This development aims to improve the efficiency and accuracy of converting analog radio-frequency signals to digital data for advanced communication systems. Designed for 3GPP 5GNR/LTE and Wi-Fi network infrastructure in the FR1 and FR2 bands, it supports a full sub-6GHz instantaneous band and can allocate up to 1.6GHz of channel bandwidth, including carrier aggregation.

Segments

• By Type: Analog-To-Digital Converter, Digital-To-Analog Converter

• By Frequency Band: 125 MSPS To 1 GSPS, < 125 MSPS, >1 GSPS

• By Application: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the high-speed data converter market in 2023. The report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

