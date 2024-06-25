Robot Kitchen Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Robot Kitchen Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $5.94 Billion by 2028

The global robot kitchen market size is projected to grow from $2.73 billion in 2023 to $3.35 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.7%. The market is anticipated to reach $5.94 billion by 2028, driven by advancements in artificial intelligence, integration with smart homes, and the rise of cloud-connected kitchens.

Increasing Adoption of Smart Homes Drives Market Growth

The increasing adoption of smart homes is expected to propel the growth of the robot kitchen market going forward. A smart home is a setup where internet-enabled appliances and devices can be automatically controlled remotely using a networked device. Smart homes provide robot kitchens with an intelligent environment for automated cooking and activity monitoring. For instance, in June 2023, a survey by Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. indicated that 86% of homebuyers in the UK would consider a smart home for their next property, willing to pay an additional $22,860 (£18,000). Therefore, the increasing adoption of smart homes is driving the growth of the robot kitchen market.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the robot kitchen market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corporation, LG Corporation, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, ABB Group (ABB Robotics), Nvidia Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, and KUKA AG.

In a strategic move, Remy Robotics, a Spain-based food service artificial intelligence (AI) company, launched its new automated cooking robots with the concept of a robot restaurant called Better Days in New York City in November 2023. The restaurant operates as a human-free storefront with off-site human preparation and robot-coordinated on-site food assembly, reflecting the industry's push toward labor-saving technology.

Segments:

The robot kitchen market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Hardware, Software

2) By Robot Type: 6-Axis, Cartesian, Delta, Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm (SCARA), Other Robot Types

3) By Application: House, Commercial, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the robot kitchen market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Robot Kitchen Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Robot Kitchen Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on robot kitchen market size, robot kitchen market drivers and trends, robot kitchen market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The robot kitchen market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

