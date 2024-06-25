Repetitive Strain Injury (RSI) Treatment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Repetitive Strain Injury (RSI) Treatment Market Set for Significant Growth, Expected to Reach $2.94 Billion by 2028

The repetitive strain injury (RSI) treatment market is projected to grow from $1.99 billion in 2023 to $2.18 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 9.1%. Despite challenges such as increasing occupational risks and the need for ergonomic awareness, the market is anticipated to reach $2.94 billion by 2028, driven by the rise in remote work, integration of preventive measures, and increased healthcare awareness.

Increase in Musculoskeletal Disorders Drives Market Growth

An increase in musculoskeletal disorders (MSD) in the workplace is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the RSI treatment market. Musculoskeletal disorders, including RSI, encompass a range of conditions affecting the muscles, bones, tendons, ligaments, and other parts of the musculoskeletal system. These disorders often result from repetitive movements, awkward postures, and poor ergonomics in the workplace. For instance, in December 2022, Osteopaths for Industry (OFI) reported that 477,000 workers in the UK had work-related musculoskeletal disorders in 2021/22, resulting in the loss of 7.3 million working days. Therefore, the increase in musculoskeletal disorders in the workplace supports the growth of the RSI treatment market.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the repetitive strain injury (RSI) treatment market include Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc., and Eli Lilly and Co Ltd. These companies are focusing on advanced technology to provide reliable customer service. For example, Hydro Physio, a UK-based aquatic therapy treadmill manufacturing company, launched a new hydrotherapy system in January 2023. The technology, which includes a treadmill chamber, an entryway, and built-in water management technology, aims to help with osteoarthritis, recovery from surgery, weight loss, pain relief, and stress reduction.

The major trend in the RSI treatment market is the adoption of advanced technology, such as hydrotherapy systems with built-in water management technology. These systems treat people with particular diseases or injuries by making them exercise in water, offering remedies for private, hygienic aquatic therapeutic rooms. This innovation enhances general well-being and lessens the stress on painful joints.

Segments:

•By Type: Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Bursitis, Tennis Elbow, Other Types

•By Treatment: Medication, Physiotherapy, Steroid Injections, Surgery, Other Treatments

•By End Users: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the RSI treatment market in 2023. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Repetitive Strain Injury (RSI) Treatment Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Repetitive Strain Injury (RSI) Treatment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on repetitive strain injury (RSI) treatment market size, repetitive strain injury (RSI) treatment market drivers and trends, repetitive strain injury (RSI) treatment market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The repetitive strain injury (RSI) treatment market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

