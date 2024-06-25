New Protections for Youth Employees Take Effect July 1, 2024
General Assembly actions increase penalties for violations of Virginia child labor laws.
Youth employees are the key to the future of Virginia’s workforce and it’s paramount these workers have access to safe and healthy workplaces.”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beginning July 1, 2024, the Department of Labor and Industry (DOLI) will increase protections for youth employees as a result of actions from the Virginia General Assembly.
— Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater
Legislation signed by Governor Glenn Youngkin will protect children in the workplace by increasing penalties for violations of Virginia’s child labor laws. DOLI will also convene a work group to coordinate educational and outreach efforts to inform Virginians of child labor laws.
“Youth employees are the key to the future of Virginia’s workforce and it’s paramount these workers have access to safe and healthy workplaces.” said Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater. “These efforts will keep Virginia as the top place in the nation to live and work, for individuals of all ages.”
The minimum penalty for a violation of child labor laws will increase to $500, with a maximum of $2,500 per violation in most cases. For violations involving the serious injury or fatality of a child, the maximum penalty increases to $25,000. Business owners and parents of youth employees can find more information about Virginia’s child labor laws on DOLI’s website at: www.doli.virginia.gov.
“Last year, there were more than 10,000 youth employees between the ages of 14-15 years old in the Commonwealth,” said DOLI Commissioner Gary Pan. “I thank Delegate Seibold and the General Assembly for passing this legislation to increase workplace safety for all Virginians.”
Additionally, DOLI will be implementing several other legislative changes starting July 1, 2024. These changes will help DOLI fulfill its mission of making Virginia a better place in which to live, work, and conduct business:
• DOLI, in collaboration with the Virginia Department of Veterans Services, will provide an optional workplace poster outlining state and federal resources available to veterans.
• DOLI will assist companies in complying with the Virginia NESHAP Act through training, guidance, and other outreach activities.
