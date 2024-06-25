Robin: VP Duterte's Resigned as DepEd Secretary to Protect Filipinos' Interest

Vice President Sara Duterte's resignation as Education Secretary last week aimed to protect the interest of Filipinos, Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla said late Monday.

Padilla said he believes the Vice President wants to make sure any perceived disagreement between her family and that of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. will not affect the nation negatively.

"Nakikita ko as a leader, kumbaga oops, hindi dapat maapektuhan ang interest ng Pilipino sa personal, kung meron mang hidwaan sa dalawang pamilya (I believe that as a leader, she did not want the nation to suffer because of the perceived disagreement between their families)," he said.

He also said he was not surprised by the Vice President's resignation. "Sa pagkakilala ko kay Inday, kay VP Sara, inaantay ko na yan (I know VP Sara and I had been expecting her resignation from DepEd)," he said.

Padilla added he is supportive of the Vice President because she supported him when he ran for senator under the UniTeam.

"Hindi dapat maapektuhan ang taumbayan at nakita ko yan ang ginawa ni Maam VP. Yan ang nakita ko para okay ang bansa natin (I believe the Vice President resigned because she does not want the perceived rift to affect the people)," he said.

Robin: Pagbitiw ni VP Duterte sa DepEd, Para Protektahan ang Pilipino

Ang pagbitiw ni Vice President Sara Duterte bilang Kalihim ng Department of Education ay para protektahan ang interes ng mga Pilipino, ayon kay Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla Lunes ng gabi.

Iginiit ni Padilla na naniniwala siyang nais ni VP Duterte na tiyaking hindi maapektuhan ng diumano'y hidwaan ng kanyang pamilya at ang pamilya ni Pangulong Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. ang bayan.

"Nakikita ko as a leader, kumbaga oops, hindi dapat maapektuhan ang interest ng Pilipino sa personal, kung meron mang hidwaan sa dalawang pamilya," aniya.

Dagdag ni Padilla, hindi siya nabigla sa pagbitiw ni VP Duterte sa DepEd. "Sa pagkakilala ko kay Inday, kay VP Sara, inaantay ko na yan," aniya.

Ayon sa kanya, suportado niya ang Bise Presidente dahil sinuportahan niya siya nang tumakbo siya para sa Senado sa ilalim ng UniTeam.

"Hindi dapat maapektuhan ang taumbayan at nakita ko yan ang ginawa ni Maam VP. Yan ang nakita ko para okay ang bansa natin," aniya.