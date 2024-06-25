Vietnam Fertilizer Market Focus Key Areas of Development and Opportunities

Vietnam Fertilizer Market Trends

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vietnam fertilizer market generated $4.5 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $5.7 billion by 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027. The Allied Market Research report provides a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics, strategies, performance, segments, and competitive landscape.

Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers:

- Increased focus on enhancing agricultural productivity.

Challenges:

- Climate variability impacting farming practices.

Opportunities:

- Rising demand for organic fertilizers presents new market prospects.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Inorganic Fertilizers:

- Dominated the market with over 80% share in 2019.

- Expected to maintain dominance through the forecast period.

Organic Fertilizers:

- Forecasted to exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.9%.

By Form:

Dry Fertilizers:

- Accounted for over 80% market share in 2019.

- Projected to remain the largest segment.

Liquid Fertilizers:

- Expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.4%.

By Region:

- Southern Vietnam:

- Held more than 50% of the market in 2019.

- Anticipated to retain its lead.

- Central Vietnam:

- Expected to achieve the highest CAGR of 4.2%.

Key Players:

- Baconco

- Agricultural Products and Materials Joint Stock Company

- General Materials and Biochemical Fertilizer Joint Stock Company

- DUC Giang Chemicals Group

- SongGianh Corporation

- Japan Vietnam Fertilizer Company (JVF)

- Vedan Vietnam Enterprise Corp. Ltd.

- Vietnam National Chemical Group (Vinachem)

- Yara Vietnam

- Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam or PVN)

