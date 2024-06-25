Flexible Foam Market Analysis Detailed Insights and Forecasts

Flexible Foam Market Analysis

Fluctuations in raw material prices and regulatory interventions hinder market growth.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a comprehensive report titled “Flexible Foam Market by Type (Polyurethane (PU) Foam, Polyethylene (PE) Foam, Polypropylene (PP) Foam, Ethylene–Vinyl Acetate (EVA), and Others) and Application (Furniture & Bedding, Transportation, Packaging, Construction, and Consumer Goods): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027”. The report reveals that the global flexible foam market was valued at $44.1 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $61.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7008

Market Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

- Drivers: The market growth is primarily driven by infrastructural development, favorable public-private partnerships, and the expansion of the residential and commercial sectors.

- Restraints: Fluctuations in raw material prices and regulatory interventions hinder market growth.

- Opportunities: Rapid technological advancements and the penetration of international infrastructure players in developing economies present significant growth opportunities.

Market Segmentation and Growth Trends

By Type: The polyurethane (PU) foam segment dominated the market in 2019, accounting for around three-fifths of the global market share, attributed to its lightweight, enhanced cushioning, improved thermal insulation, and environmental benefits such as recyclability. Conversely, the polypropylene (PP) foam segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, driven by increased demand for durable and recyclable foams, and a rise in demand for bio-based polypropylene.

By Application: The packaging segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.0% through 2027, owing to the growing adoption of composite packaging across various industries. The furniture & bedding segment held the largest share in 2019, making up more than three-fifths of the global market, due to the significant demand for flexible foam in enhancing the durability and comfort of furniture.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, led the global flexible foam market in 2019, contributing nearly half of the market share. The region is expected to maintain the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, due to its diverse end-use industries, including packaging and automotive sectors. Meanwhile, the market in North America is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7%.

Key Market Players

Major players in the flexible foam market include:

- BASF SE

- Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

- Rogers Corporation

- The Woodbridge Group

- The Dow Chemical Company

To learn more about the market dynamics and trends, you can request a detailed COVID-19 impact analysis or purchase the full report.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the global flexible foam market, including insights into market size, growth potential, and key drivers, making it a valuable resource for industry stakeholders.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7008

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.